ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin telework changes could make state jobs less competitive with private business, expert says

By Jackie DeFusco
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bb83_0fVp42hG00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new policy aims to bring state employees back into the office and limit telework. Some say it risks making state government jobs less competitive with the private sector.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports what his administration is calling the first update to the state’s telework policy in more than a decade. The change impacts more than 55,000 employees across 65 state agencies.

The new rules, effective July 5, say Virginia state employees “will return to the physical workplace.” The guidelines say coming back to the office before then is “highly encouraged, but not required.”

The policy also directs agency heads to “highlight and inform employees that teleworking is a benefit offered to employees, rather than an obligation of the Commonwealth.”

Not Guilty, Sentenced to Life: Court hears Terrence Richardson’s innocence claim

Those who want to continue teleworking will need to seek additional approval at increasingly high levels depending on the number of remote days being requested per week.

  • Requiring approval from an agency head
    • One day a week is requested as a telework day
    • Temporary telework, no more than two weeks, for temporary circumstances such as family illness, school closing, weather advisories, etc.
  • Requiring approval from a cabinet secretary
    • Two days a week are requested as telework days
  • Requiring approval from the governor’s chief of staff
    • More than two days a week are requested as telework days

State employees who want to continue working remotely can begin applying on Friday, May 6. Submissions are due by May 20 and the review process is expected to be complete by June 3.

In a statement, Governor Youngkin said creative and effective solutions come from regular, in-person interaction in the workplace.

“Since day one, my commitment to have a best-in-class government serving all Virginians has been clear, these updates balance the demands of government services with the needs of our public servants,” Youngkin said.

The Youngkin administration didn’t make anyone available for an interview on Friday.

Roshni Raveendhran, an assistant professor of business administration at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, said the state’s new policy is consistent with a broader economic shift. She said studies have shown productivity didn’t suffer because of remote working and many prefer the flexibility it offers.

“The broader trend in the workforce is that there is no going back to a pre-pandemic normal. So we have to have a new approach and that’s, in most cases, a hybrid approach,” Raveendhran said. “The state’s policy is certainly reflecting that but I do see some friction.”

Would you pay $1,200 to live in a Monument Avenue shed?

Notably, Raveendhran said the state’s policy is more rigid than what’s becoming increasingly common in the private sector.

“It’s a lot less flexible and the autonomy is probably going to feel a little bit infringed upon because they now have to feel comfortable making these requests,” Raveendhran said. “I think the key would be to create a psychologically safe environment for employees to speak up and feel comfortable explaining why that flexibility mattered to them.”

The policy change comes as the state government is already struggling to keep up with private businesses when it comes to pay. Raveendhran said limiting flexibility will likely come with downsides for recruiting and retaining staff.

“If they want to stay competitive in this market and retain talent, which is really hard to do these days, they need to be able to match and exceed people’s expectations because it’s not the other way around at this point,” Raveendhran said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

NC homicide suspect arrested in Maryland after WV chase

OAKLAND, Md. — A man wanted for homicide in North Carolina, and who was considered armed and dangerous, is in custody in western Maryland after a police chase that started in West Virginia. Just before midnight, on Friday, troopers at the Maryland State Police’s McHenry barracks were notified that West Virginia authorities were in a […]
OAKLAND, MD
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin ordering state employees to return to their offices

Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering state employees to return to their offices by July 5. A new teleworking policy focuses on Virginia state employees returning as the administration strives to make the state government more innovative while also appealing to customers. Youngkin’s administration is drastically curtailing a work-from-home policy that...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#State Government#Government Jobs#Commonwealth
AOL Corp

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
BoardingArea

Which States and Metropolitan Areas Have the Most Businesses Owned by Families?

One might argue that companies which are operated by families and spouses are the basic foundation for successful business in the United States — even though the practice started centuries before in other parts of the world — primarily because they typically have a vested interest in personal relationships which are focused on satisfying customers as best as possible…
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

As labor shortage persists, fewer immigrants means fewer workers

The labor market had another strong month of job growth in April, adding 428,000 jobs to the economy. And businesses sure aren’t about to take down their Help Wanted signs. We saw job openings hit an all-time high in March in the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary.
IMMIGRATION
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy