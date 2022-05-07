ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver firefighter suspended for stuffed rat left near bunk of witness

By Alex Rose, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A Denver firefighter has been suspended for leaving a stuffed rat near another firefighter’s bunk, the Denver Fire Department says.

A Denver Public Safety disciplinary letter said firefighter Aaron McNally placed the rat as a threat toward another firefighter who testified in a discipline hearing against a friend of McNally’s who’d been demoted. The department says McNally intended to call the firefighter a “rat” for participating in the hearing.

McNally was suspended for 408 hours, the letter states.

The firefighter who received the rat ended up not testifying in the case out of fear of repercussions, according to the disciplinary letter.

McNally reportedly characterized the incident as “firehouse humor.”

You can read the full disciplinary letter below.

The 408-hour suspension is the equivalent of 17 days since firefighters work 24-hour shifts.

