Social media reacts to Oklahoma Softball's 10th straight Big 12 regular season title

10 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles. It’s a feat as grand as Jocelyn Alo’s all-time home run record. And it’s fitting that the two have gone hand in hand for Alo’s tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Friday night, the Oklahoma Sooners clinched the Big 12 regular-season title with a 6-0 win over Oklahoma State. Hope Trautwein pitched 5.1 scoreless innings to lower her NCAA-leading ERA once more and Jordy Bahl pitched 1.2 innings to finish off the Cowgirls in Norman.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables was on hand for the championship-clinching performance and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before joining the Sooners in their pre-game huddle around the pitcher’s circle.

The Oklahoma Sooners now set their sites on the Big 12 tournament title and the College World Series.

Before the Sooners close out the regular season with their finale against Oklahoma State on Saturday, let’s look at some of the best social media reactions from Oklahoma’s championship-clinching win.

