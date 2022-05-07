ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Social media reacts to Oklahoma Softball's 10th straight Big 12 regular season title

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAXpT_0fVowC7x00

10 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles. It’s a feat as grand as Jocelyn Alo’s all-time home run record. And it’s fitting that the two have gone hand in hand for Alo’s tenure with the Oklahoma Sooners.

On Friday night, the Oklahoma Sooners clinched the Big 12 regular-season title with a 6-0 win over Oklahoma State. Hope Trautwein pitched 5.1 scoreless innings to lower her NCAA-leading ERA once more and Jordy Bahl pitched 1.2 innings to finish off the Cowgirls in Norman.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables was on hand for the championship-clinching performance and threw out the ceremonial first pitch before joining the Sooners in their pre-game huddle around the pitcher’s circle.

The Oklahoma Sooners now set their sites on the Big 12 tournament title and the College World Series.

Before the Sooners close out the regular season with their finale against Oklahoma State on Saturday, let’s look at some of the best social media reactions from Oklahoma’s championship-clinching win.

Coach out to cheer on the best team on campus

Coach Venables' first pitch

Doing numbers in the ratings

10 Straight!

A decade of championships

The Standard

Bottle Up Brent Venables Energy

Steeeeeerike!

Conor McGregor or Baker Mayfield

Dominance personified in Patty Gasso

Not just best softball coach, but best Big 12 coach of all-time?

Teams have no Hope when Hope Trauwein's in the circle

Hard to argue

Defense helping out

This team...

Where the trophies?

Who would doubt either of them?

Got it turned around

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Oklahoma Hosted Major Wide Receiver Transfer On Visit

Thanks to the transfer portal, recruiting for next season hasn't stopped. Oklahoma hosted a key wide receiver transfer over the weekend. Former Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton was in Norman for an official visit. A four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Bunkley-Shelton made an immediate impact in the desert, catching 11 passes for 100 yards in four games as a true freshman.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Brent Venables
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Dabo Swinney Got Booed Hard On Saturday

Dabo Swinney reportedly took in an Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday afternoon. The Clemson Tigers head football coach got booed by the crowd. It's not too surprising, considering Swinney was in Georgia Bulldogs territory. Still, the crowd could've been kinder, considering he was wearing a Braves hat.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Big 12 Conference#Espn2#Oklahoma Softball#The Oklahoma Sooners#Era#Cowgirls#The College World Series#Ou Softball#Bedlam#Soonerad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrated his wife - and mother of his children - on social media on Sunday afternoon. RG3 is married to Estonian track athlete Grete Šadeiko, who competed collegiately at Florida State. RG3 and his wife, Grete, seemed to have a pretty fun weekend. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Brian Kelly Is Calling For Major College Football Change

Lately, we've heard a number of college football coaches complain about the current state of NIL. Brian Kelly is one of them. During an appearance on the "Off the Bench" podcast, Kelly expressed his reservations with how things have unfolded regarding NIL and the transfer portal. “Certainly, I’m in favor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.
NFL
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute

Bad news on the softball side as No. 7-ranked Oklahoma State was swept in a Big 12 series by No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in Norman. The Cowgirls used its top pitcher, Kelly Maxwell, in two games but failed to keep the lethal Sooners lineup from doing damage. OU outscored OSU 18-4...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy