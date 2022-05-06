ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners beat Oklahoma State 6-0 to clinch 10th consecutive Big 12 regular season title

By Ben Dackiw
 3 days ago
The road to the Big 12 Conference trophy will yet again run through Norman as the unanimous No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners clinched the regular-season title with a win over the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowgirls 6-0.

Since losing to the Texas Longhorns, OU has won nine straight games and allowed only six runs in that same span.

With head football coach Brent Venables in attendance to throw out the first pitch, the best softball team in the world put on an absolute show once again.

Hope Trautwein picked up her 14th win of the season in 5.1 shutout innings with four strikeouts. Freshman phenom Jordy Bahl came in to finish the job in the sixth.

Bahl struck out two batters in the remaining 1.2 innings of the game. Pitching once again revealed it’s a strength for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma State threatened early with two hits in the first inning, but Bahl ended up stranding both baserunners.

The Cowgirls only managed one hit after the early start as Trautwein buckled down and controlled the game.

Since losing to Texas, the Sooners have thrown five shutouts.

The game was tied at zero through the top of the third, then the Sooners’ offense made some noise.

Alyssa Brito singled home a run, Jana Johns walked with the bases loaded and then Kinzie Hansen hit a three run double to clear the bases.

With two wins against the Cowgirls, OU has now won 28 of their last 29 against their Bedlam rivals. Their only loss since 2011 was last year in Stillwater. Oklahoma has won 10 straight Big 12 regular-season titles and this is their 14th overall.

The regular season finale is tomorrow in Norman at 4 p.m. CST.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

