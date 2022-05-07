ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Weber wins pitchers' duel as MU softball takes opener against Alabama

By Chris Blake
The Exponent
 3 days ago

In the last weekend of the regular season, No. 24 Missouri softball and No. 6 Alabama’s game Friday felt every bit like a postseason matchup. Crimson Tide starter Montana Fouts and Tigers starter Jordan Weber both went the distance, battling into extras in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After eight innings, Missouri emerged with a 3-2 win.

Stuck in a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth, Alabama elected to intentionally walk Kimberly Wert with runners on second and third. It was Wert’s second intentional walk of the night. Wert had belted a two-run homer in the top of the first, and Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy was not going to allow her the chance to be the hero once again.

Instead, Kendyll Bailey was afforded the opportunity. With two outs and Fouts opposing her, Bailey completed the game’s most influential at-bat: a five-pitch, bases-loaded walk that gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead that remained through the final out.

The contest had the makings of a shootout before each starter settled in. After Wert’s homer in the top of the first, Alabama’s Ashley Prange launched a home run four pitches into the bottom of the inning.

The home run bit Weber again in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Bailey Dowling tied the game with a solo home run for the Crimson Tide’s second hit.

Weber excelled between the two homers. After Prange’s leadoff blast, Weber retired the next 11 batters she faced with relentless efficiency.

When traffic did arise on the bases, Weber stayed composed. With the game tied 2-2 in the fifth, Abby Doerr put the Crimson Tide in position to take their first lead of the night with a leadoff double. Weber collected a strikeout before walking the next batter, putting runners on first and second with one out. With the Alabama crowd bearing down on her, Weber wriggled out of the jam, forcing a strikeout and a pop-up in foul ground.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Crimson Tide (39-10, 14-8 SEC) put the winning run on second base with one out, but Weber bested the next two batters to force extra innings.

Fouts’ outing was one deserving a win. After Wert’s home run, Fouts blanked Missouri until the eighth inning. She overpowered the Tigers (33-17, 12-9) with a rise ball that consistently sat in the low 70s and spotted the pitch up in the zone to get Missouri to chase and help her to 14 strikeouts. With the exception of Wert, every Tigers starter went down on strikes at least once.

In the end, it was Weber who earned the win ... and Missouri that achieved its eighth consecutive victory.

