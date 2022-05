PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner left an 0-2 pitch up in the zone to the third batter he faced and watched it sail over the wall. An early 2-0 hole wasn’t exactly what Arizona’s ace had in his mind his first game since being ejected, but the left-hander knew he could bounce back. He’s been that good this season.

