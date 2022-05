Originally published on May 3 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emily Richter and her husband, Bryce, couldn’t wait to see their baby during her prenatal anatomy scan. “We were excited first time parents,” Richter said. “We were excited to find out she was a girl, I had this feeling she was a girl.” The ultrasound confirmed the baby was a girl. But during that routine appointment on March 13 of 2020, their lives changed forever. (credit: CBS) “You could see the tech she was quiet, she was suddenly quiet,” Richter said. “They got to her head, she turned the whole machine off and said I need to...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO