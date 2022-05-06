ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland One mourns death of third student in matter of weeks

WCNC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. — For the third time in just weeks, a South Carolina school district is mourning the sudden loss of a student. Richland One announced on Friday that a young woman killed in a violent incident on Thursday night was a student at Eau Claire High School....

www.wcnc.com

