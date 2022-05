Entering Saturday’s Double-A matchup between Amarillo and Midland, Corbin Carroll had five homers on the year. He exited Sunday’s contest with nine. Carroll, MLB Pipeline’s No. 19 overall prospect, slammed two home runs in back-to-back games for the Sod Poodles, the first two multihomer games of his career. The 21-year-old went 2-for-5 with two solo shots in Amarillo’s 18-9 blowout on Sunday and was one of three Top 30 D-backs prospects to hit two home runs. No. 18 Dominic Fletcher drove in seven runs in a 4-for-6 day and No. 24 Blaze Alexander drove in three, going 3-for-6.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO