Guild Holdings Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD) (“Guild” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. First...

www.businesswire.com

MarketWatch

Peloton stock dives after earnings as 'softer demand' hits outlook

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. PTON, -10.00% were sinking 16% in premarket trading Tuesday after the connected-exercise company fell short with its most recent financial results and delivered a downbeat outlook. The company reported a fiscal third-quarter net loss of $757.1 million, or $2.27 a share, compared with a loss of $8.6 million, or 3 cents share, in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for an 83-cent GAAP loss on a per-share basis. Revenue fell to $964.3 million from $1.26 billion, while analysts tracked by FactSet had been expecting $970 million. Peloton had 2.08 million connected fitness subscribers in the fiscal third quarter. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Peloton models $675 million to $700 million in revenue and a loss of $115 million to $120 million on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda). The FactSet consensus was for $820 million in revenue and a $19 million adjusted Ebitda loss. "Our Q4 outlook reflects softer demand vs. our February forecast, partially offset by accelerated sales we've seen as a result of our recent hardware price reductions," the company said in its shareholder letter. The company also disclosed that it committed to borrow $750 million in five-year term debt from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bausch Health Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bausch Health Companies BHC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bausch Health Companies missed estimated earnings by 43.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was down $109.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

II-VI: Q3 Earnings Insights

II-VI IIVI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. II-VI beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.85. Revenue was up $44.49 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Diebold Nixdorf Q1 Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf DBD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diebold Nixdorf reported an EPS of $-1.61. Revenue was down $114.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Peloton Interactive Q3 Earnings

Peloton Interactive PTON reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Peloton Interactive missed estimated earnings by 38.55%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $297.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TransDigm: Q2 Earnings Insights

TransDigm Gr TDG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TransDigm Gr beat estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.69. Revenue was up $133.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nexstar Media Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nexstar Media Group NXST reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nexstar Media Group beat estimated earnings by 22.49%, reporting an EPS of $5.99 versus an estimate of $4.89. Revenue was up $96.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Norwegian Cruise stock gains despite wider-than-expected loss, revenue miss

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, -12.70% rose 2.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, even after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that missed expectations by a wide margin, citing challenges from the omicron variant and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but provided an upbeat bookings outlook. Net losses narrowed to $982.7 million, or $2.35 a share, from $1.37 billion, or $4.16 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $1.82 compared with the FactSet loss consensus of $1.54. Revenue rose to $521.9 million from $3.1 million a year ago, and missed the FactSet consensus of $737.5 million. Total cruise operating expenses jumped 266.1% to $735.4 million, primarily due to cruise resumptions, but also higher payroll, fuel and food costs. The company had 85% of its capacity operating at the end of the quarter, but occupancy was 48% as omicron caused operational challenges and certain port closures, while the Russia-Ukraine war led to the cancellation or modification of about 60 sailings. The company said the negative impact on bookings from omicron and the Ukraine war was "short-lived," and booking volumes have rebounded back to pre-omicron levels and have approached the pace need to sail at historical load factor levels. The company said it could not provide a financial outlook given uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the Ukraine war, but it does expect a net loss for the second quarter. The stock has dropped 23.1% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pfizer to spend $11.6B on migraine treatment maker Biohaven

Pfizer is spending more than $11.6 billion to buy the remaining portion of migraine treatment maker Biohaven Pharmaceuticals it does not already own. The New York drugmaker said Tuesday it will pay $148.50 in cash for each share of Biohaven, which makes Nurtec ODT for treating and preventing migraines and has another nasal spray under development.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Reuters

More CEOs reckon sustainability a top challenge – study

May 10 (Reuters) - A growing number of chief executives consider sustainability one of the biggest challenges to act upon over the next two to three years, a new study said on Tuesday. In a global survey of 3,000 CEOs spanning over 40 countries and 28 industries, the IBM Institute...
ECONOMY

