STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - CMA Valley Subaru handed a $31,000 check over to People Places on Tuesday. People Places provides the area adoption and foster care services. “It’s going to go to support our therapeutic foster care program and serve those kids. It’s the youth in our own local communities that are in foster care that are going to see the results from what we can do with this money,” said People Places Outreach and Communications Specialist Spencer Eavers.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO