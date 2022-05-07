Urchins play long ball, shut out Bruce

Rudy Baldwyn threw a one-hit shutout on the mound and hit a 3-run homer in East Union's game one win over Bruce. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

ELLISTOWN • Rudy Baldwyn threw a one-hitter over five innings and East Union muscled out four no-doubt home runs in the Urchins' 13-0 win over Bruce on Friday. The Urchins (26-4) take a 1-0 lead over the Trojans (15-15) in the series in 2A baseball playoffs.

Baldwyn got immediate help from his teammates as East Union hung up four runs in the bottom of the first.

"That was really big, especially when I struggled in the third inning," Baldwyn said. "It's great to know I have an offense like that behind me like that doing stuff like that."

Ethan Hitt hit a two-run homer in the first, and Connor TImms followed with a solo shot to give the Urchins the 4-0 lead.

Hayden Roberts had given the Urchins the early lead with his RBI single to score Jude Treadaway, who led off the first with a double.

Baldwyn escaped a major jam in the top of the third as he walked the bases full, but right fielder Daniel Whitfield made a great running catch of a fly ball in foul territory to end the threat.

East Union responded in the bottom half of the inning as Rett Johnson smacked a solo home run to lead off the inning.

Baldwyn followed four batters later and stroked a three-run homer to pad his lead at 8-0.

"I was just looking for one in the zone, I was ahead in the count and just got a pitch to drive and drove it over," Baldwyn said.

Chris Clayton and Whitfield hit consecutive RBI doubles to plate runs, and Treadaway drove in a run with an RBI groundout to raise the lead to 11-0 after three.

Bruce again loaded the bases in the top of the fourth, but Baldwyn coaxed a grounder to short to end the threat.

East Union picked up its final two runs in the fourth as Roberts scored on a passed ball and Timms hit an RBI groundout for the 13-0 score.

Baldwyn allowed one hit, walked five and struck out seven in the win.

Roberts was 3 for 3 at the plate and Hitt finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Baldwyn also had three RBIs, while Timms had two.

"It's always good to get out on top. We hit it well and had some good two strikes approaches," East Union coach Jamie Russell said. "The kids battled and I just hope we keep hitting it like that."

Extra Bases

Big Inning: East Union scored four runs in the bottom of the first as Hitt and Timms hit back-to-back homers and Roberts had a RBI single.

Big Stat: The Urchins hit four home runs in the contest, coming from four different players – Hitt, Timms, Johnson and Baldwyn.

Coach Speak: "The first inning they got those two long balls and got them going offensively. The scouting report on them is 1 through 9 they can all swing it really well, and they showed it today. We made a couple of mistakes, left a couple of balls up, and they made us pay for it." – Bruce's Chase Clark