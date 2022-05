GALESBURG — There's no doubt about it, Galesburg High School senior Thaddeus "Thad" Morling could play baseball on the collegiate level. "I believe, absolutely, he could play," Silver Streaks coach Jeremy Pickrel said of Morling. "Left-handed stick, and obviously he hits. He can handle velo. He's a steady fielder. If he wanted to, he...

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO