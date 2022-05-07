ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens Arrested in Possible Road-Rage Case That Escalated to Shooting in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Police Station. Courtesy of the Department

Police arrested two teens during a traffic stop Friday for allegedly taking part in a possible road-rage dispute and shooting that left a motorist wounded in Chula Vista.

The suspected shooter, Gillio Calais Repetto, 19, of Bonita, was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman allegedly driving the vehicle he was riding in when the fracas broke out, Serenity Renee Nieblas of Chula Vista, also 19, was booked for allegedly aiding in the escape of a wanted suspect.

The gunfire near Sunset View Park erupted about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Nieblas and the driver of another car had stopped for a red light alongside one another on Olympic Parkway at Town Center Drive, Chula Vista police Capt. Phil Collum said.

Moments later, Repetto and the man behind the wheel of the other vehicle left their cars and began fighting for unknown reasons.

During the scuffle, Repetto allegedly shot the other man with a handgun. He then returned to Nieblas’ silver Hyundai, at which point she allegedly drove off to the east.

The victim, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident, drove away while calling 911. After reporting the shooting, he pulled over and waited for paramedics, who took him to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening bullet wounds. Police did not release his name.

The relationship between the victim and either of the suspects, if any, was not immediately clear, police said.

– City News Service

