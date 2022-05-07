ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

New COVID-19 Cases See Uptick in Natomas

By bboyd
natomasbuzz.com
 3 days ago

Following state and national trends, new COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes have seen an increase over the past month. Between April 4 and May 4, new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 308 for...

www.natomasbuzz.com

Eater

Northern California Taco Chain Accused of Underpaying Workers and Withholding Tips

The owners of a Northern California taco restaurant chain have been accused of underpaying workers, withholding some tips, and pressuring employees not to help federal investigators who were looking into the business’ labor practices, the Sacramento Bee reports. Taqueria Garibaldi operates three locations around the Sacramento area and in a federal complaint filed Monday, the owners of the company and one general manager are accused of several violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The complaint alleges that employees regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but overtime hours were paid in cash and not at 1.5 times the regular rate. Supervisors and managers were also allowed to keep a portion of tips, which is illegal.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Marijuana Lounges Could Be Coming To Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Marijuana lounges could be coming to Sacramento as city leaders are set to hear details of a plan allowing dispensaries to open spots for people to sit and smoke. The idea is legal in California but not in Sacramento. New state law allows customers to smoke, vaporize and consume cannabis products in designated spaces. A meeting is scheduled to look at a number of things related to cannabis, and there’s a belief that cannabis lounges will significantly alter the industry’s landscape. So how would this work? The city’s cannabis manager is recommending the idea along with best practices to a city council committee Tuesday. The proposal includes ideas like monitoring usage onsite, setting time limits and training. Another suggestion would require lounges to offer ride-shares or regional transit passes. There are restrictions on these lounges in California. They include an age requirement and no alcohol or tobacco can be sold inside of them. The City of Sacramento’s Law and Legislative Committee has already held a few workshops related to cannabis topics. The committee will meet Tuesday morning. From there, the city will decide which ideas should move forward for a full city council discussion.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA

