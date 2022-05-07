3 hospitalized in fiery West Long Beach traffic collision

Three people were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a fiery two-vehicle traffic collision in West Long Beach, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:41 p.m. in the 3200 block of Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Brian Fisk said.

When fire personnel arrived at the scene, they found two cars involved in the collision, including one that was overturned, Fisk said. At least one of the cars also caught fire, Fisk said.

One person had to be extricated using the “Jaws of Life.” Fire personnel transported three people involved in the wreck to a local hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time, Fisk said.

The investigation, including the cause of the crash, is ongoing.

