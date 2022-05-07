Shooting occurs at Chili's; emergency City Council meeting called for tomorrow morning

Chili's Grill & Bar on North Wesleyan Boulevard continued to be the scene of a police presence Friday evening after two persons reportedly were shot, one fatally.

No news release has yet been provided to the Telegram by the police department, but other news organizations and postings on social media are saying both a death and an injury occurred as a result of the gunfire. Word of the shooting began circulating shortly after 7:20 p.m.

Prior to what happened at Chili’s, Rocky Mount had already been the scene of three fatal shootings in less than a week and had already been the scene of nine homicides so far in 2022.

City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown told the Telegram in an email that an emergency meeting of the City Council is set for 10 a.m. Saturday in the council chamber at City Hall.

Brown said that the purpose of the meeting is for police Chief Robert Hassell to brief council members about the recent series of violent crimes in the city.

Mayor Sandy Roberson, in a posting on Facebook, said he called the meeting to discuss the recent violence and how it can be ended.

"This has got to stop and we need to stop it," Roberson said. "I don’t care if it’s drug- or gang-related. It doesn’t matter. These are our young people and we need to protect them and stop the violence immediately. I’ve talked to the other council members and they are in total agreement to finding a quick and lasting solution."

Chili's is just northwest of the interchange with North Wesleyan and U.S. 64 at Creekside Crossings in the northwestern part of the city.