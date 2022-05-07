ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills.

Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property.

A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check the parking lot when he spotted “someone in a chair under a blanket” according to the police department’s Facebook page.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrmzP_0fVnSvgp00
    Photo courtesy of Belfast police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRu1u_0fVnSvgp00
    Booking photo of Philip Dulude (Courtesy of Waldo County Jail)

The officer pulled the blanket off and found Dulude hiding underneath. He was arrested for criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

