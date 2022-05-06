Incedo Lighthouse AI-driven Digital Enablement platform and New Digital Center of Excellence Announced at T3 Advisor Conference in Denton, Texas

These days, every brand with a digital presence should have some form of rewards program or platform in place, as they help foster not only a stronger brand presence within highly saturated and competitive markets, but also loyalty from its customers. However, not every rewards program or platform is inherently user-friendly, and those that do not improve functionality based upon its users’ experience (UX) with it will often see their customers and e-commerce numbers dwindle.

