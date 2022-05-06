ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Incedo Lighthouse AI-driven Digital Enablement platform and New Digital Center of Excellence Announced at T3 Advisor Conference in Denton, Texas

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Delivering the power of Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence and Collaboration for the Wealth Management Industry. Incedo, Inc., a leading digital transformation consulting and technology solutions firm, while at the T3 – Tools and Technology for Today conference (T3) announced the launch of their Digital Enablement platform and the opening of their...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Microsoft hopes to plug the security talent gap with three new services

Microsoft announced three security services that it says are a response to the ongoing shortage of cyber talent — including a consulting service aimed at enterprises and a managed offering in the fast-growing area of extended detection and response (XDR). Rob Lefferts, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365 Security,...
BUSINESS
Luke Fitzpatrick

How Video And Access Moving To The Cloud Is Revolutionizing Security Controls

A salesperson working in an office on a virtual call.Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash. Advancements in technology have strengthened security systems across businesses, providing them with better protection and a reduced administrative burden. In particular, security technologies, such as access control and video surveillance, are noticing a shift with these advancements.
Benzinga

Atom Finance Democratizes Investment Intelligence With B2B Embedded API, UI Kit

Atom Finance, a modern financial knowledge platform, has launched an embedded stock and crypto intelligence technology for trading platforms. What Happened: The offer includes a series of APIs, WebSockets, and embedded UIs that unlock unique insights and visualizations for integration onto existing trading platforms. “By partnering with fintechs, neobanks, and...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
TechCrunch

Business intelligence and analytics firm Pyramid Analytics raises $120M

Pervasive BI remains elusive, but statistics on the category reveal that about a third of employees use BI tools for analytics to inform strategy. The big data and business analytics market could be worth $684 billion by 2030, according to Valuates Reports, if such outrageously high estimates are to be believed.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

India tells VPN, cloud, and crypto companies to collect user data or face imprisonment

A hot potato: Users of VPNs expect that the services will protect their privacy, but a new directive in India will force companies not only to collect an extensive amount of user data but also to store it for five years and hand it over if requested. The ruling applies to Virtual Private Network providers, data centers, cloud service providers, and crypto exchanges.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

How to Improve UX for E-Commerce Rewards Platforms

These days, every brand with a digital presence should have some form of rewards program or platform in place, as they help foster not only a stronger brand presence within highly saturated and competitive markets, but also loyalty from its customers. However, not every rewards program or platform is inherently user-friendly, and those that do not improve functionality based upon its users’ experience (UX) with it will often see their customers and e-commerce numbers dwindle.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Transformation#Data Management#Financial Advisors#Data Science#Incedo Lighthouse Ai#Digital Enablement#T3 Advisor Conference#Media Partner
thefastmode.com

Vattenfall Taps Calix's Intelligent Access EDGE for Network Rollout in Germany

Calix announced that Vattenfall Eurofiber GmbH (Vattenfall) has selected the Intelligent Access EDGE and Network Innovation Platform (AXOS) to connect Berlin homes and businesses to a new, high-speed 10G fiber network. Vattenfall plans to deploy the Calix E7®-2 Intelligent Modular System—powered by the Network Innovation Platform—to build a future-proof, open-access...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Small businesses need to start thinking like an enterprise

Just because the size of your organisation is limited, that doesn’t mean your strategy should be as well. While they may not have the capital resources of bigger companies, small businesses have just as much to gain from borrowing the approach of large enterprises, and cloud technologies have levelled the playing field in terms of making these more accessible without the upfront investment.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Utilities Test Out New Role as Mobile-Payment CX Transformers

Picture a lightbulb popping on above someone’s head. It’s a classic image denoting a good idea, and many utilities are having this exact moment now as digital transformation in billing and payments comes to what is arguably the original connected ecosystem — the utility grid. Surveying more...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
geekwire.com

Microsoft aims to boost growing cybersecurity business with new managed services

Microsoft is diving deeper into cybersecurity with three new managed services to help companies with their security needs. Microsoft Security Experts “combines expert-trained technology with human-led services to help organizations achieve more secure, compliant, and productive outcomes,” wrote Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft corporate vice president for security, compliance, identity and privacy, in a blog post.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Budgeting and planning for your first digital product

I get this question often from entrepreneurs who know their business but don’t have experience creating software. Since there’s a different answer for nearly every situation, I have a few key points that are always helpful for business leaders considering a digital product for the first time. Be...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

TEOCO Joins Google Cloud's Partner Program

TEOCO on Monday announced that its cloud ready, Helix Service Assurance solution will be further enhanced with the telecommunications capabilities and tools supplied within the Google Cloud. It will dramatically increase TEOCO’s competencies when partnering with our CSP customers around the world, to help in their digital transformation drive and...
BUSINESS
BUCKSCO.Today

Join DeSales U for ‘Pie & AI’ an Explanation of Knowledge Graphs and Optimizing Supply Chains

Pie & AI at Desales University explains some of the tech behind supply chain optimization.Image via DeepLearning.AI at DeSales University. Knowledge graphs and their ability to improve supply chain management is the topic of a May 12 presentation at DeSales University at the University Conference Center in Center Valley. The in-person session, hosted by the university’s Center for Data Analytics, runs from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Make human services more accessible without losing the ‘human’ touch

My study of 65+ startups operating as tech-enhanced human services (TEHS) suggests that while companies should be ambitious about what tech can do for scaling a human service, they should also ensure that the human component of the service is not compromised. The rise of tech-enhanced human services. Many startups...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

B2B Retail Tech Firm ByondXR, eCommerce Company Vntana to Create Virtual Showrooms

Vntana, which works in 3D eCommerce tech, announced Monday (May 9) that it has partnered with retail tech company ByondXR to begin exploring into the metaverse. The partnership will integrate Vntana’s 3D CMS technology and let ByondXR customers make 3D virtual showrooms from existing design files. ByondXR’s specialty includes creating virtual environments that mimic real-life stores for various retailers and companies.
RETAIL
pymnts

Millennial Minute: Sharing Data Digitally Not a Hangup for 80% of Millennials Opening New Accounts

The pandemic has pushed the digital shift forward by three to five years minimum, and that’s made it easier — and more attractive — for high-earning millennials and bridge millennials to open financial accounts. It’s also intensified the focus on the data consumers share to create these accounts remotely, as fraudsters exploit any and every opportunity to intercept and misuse this information.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Microsoft's new cybersecurity service combines tech and human experts

Microsoft has unveiled a set of new managed cybersecurity services to help customers combat malware and other threats amid an ongoing cybersecurity skills crunch. Microsoft has created a new umbrella managed service category called Microsoft Security Experts consisting of "human-led" services and machine learning to help customers address security, compliance, identity, privacy and productivity goals.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy