ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Diamond Ring Reading Travis Barker’s Name: Photo

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Md2UG_0fVn8sVF00
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t leave any questions as to where her heart is. The Poosh maven, 43, took to Instagram stories on May 6 to share a video clip of her sparkling new “Travis” ring — a stunning, sparkly bauble with her fiancé Travis Barker‘s name studded in what appears to be diamonds. Per photos in the Daily Mail, Kourtney rocked the ring on her pinkie finger, adding a sparkly filter and showing her followers several angles of the pretty piece. She didn’t add any music to the clip, instead letting the jewelry speak for itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efE4E_0fVn8sVF00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Elsewhere on Travis’ Instagram account, the couple showed off their aptitude for PDA with steamy pics of the Blink-182 drummer tenderly kissing Kourtney’s thigh. In the May 6 post, Kourtney rocks a stunning black corset and underwear along with sleek high heels as Travis appears to adore her. The images and clips were posted at roughly the same time of day, showing that Kourtney and Travis, 46, are always in-step with one another.

The “Travis” ring drew immediate wedding vibes, as the duo recently had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas following the Grammy Awards on April 3. It turned out they couldn’t actually get a marriage license at 2:00 AM, so they settled for a ceremony that would symbolize their intentions while in sin city. Kourtney later told Jimmy Kimmel during an April 6 appearance that, “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour.” She said the couple fully intended to be legally married but were surprised to find that they couldn’t actually get a license during late hours.

“That’s what I thought [that you could get them anytime], I was like, are you guys lying?” she told Jimmy. “We asked five times and they were like, it opens at 8 am,” she said. The late-night host then clarified whether they actually hoped to get married. “You wanted to get married for real but you couldn’t?” he asked, and Kourt replied, “Yes…what’s in the heart is in the heart.”

Travis proposed to Kourtney on the May 5 episode of The Kardashians in a stunning, candlelit beachside moment. Travis was previously married to Shanna Moakler, 47, while Kourtney dated Scott Disick for 10 years before their 2015 split.

Comments / 9

Related
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy With Travis Scott at Family's Easter Celebration

On Easter Sunday, April 17, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of her and Travis Scott's two-month old son, taken at her mom Kris Jenner's weekend holiday celebration. The Kylie Cosmetics founder did not include the baby's face in the photo, which shows the rap artist, born Jacques Webster, holding the infant, who is wearing black and red sneakers and blue jeans. Kylie has yet to show a full pic of their son, and has also not revealed his new name after announcing in March that he was no longer named Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Khloé Kardashian Responds After Dwayne Johnson Admires Her Glutes In Viral Post

Any day you get singled out by infamous gym rat Dwayne Johnson for your physique, I’d say that’s a good day. Khloé Kardashian found herself in that enviable position (sorta) when the eventual Black Adam star posted a TikTok video in which he was checking out the reality star’s … assets. Don’t worry, though, the actor wasn’t actually ogling Kardashian herself, but rather admiring the glutes on her wax museum figure, and the reality star definitely had something to say about it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Ring#Diamonds#The Daily Mail#Pda
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Comforts Kim Kardashian As She Struggles To Squeeze Into Met Dress

Kim Kardashian was willing to do whatever it took to get into her Met Gala dress, which was once famously worn by Marilyn Monroe. New video footage, which shows Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, visiting the dress’ home at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Orlando, reveals that Kim couldn’t actually zip the dress up all the way. The clip, which you can see here, shows the reality star being helped into the figure-hugging gown, with various handlers struggling to lift the fabric over her backside without ripping it.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kim Kardashian throws epic birthday party for son Psalm – and wait 'til you see his cake

Kim Kardashian knows how to throw a great party and she didn't disappoint on Thursday when she treated her son Psalm to an epic third birthday bash. The 41-year-old pulled out all the stops to make sure her youngest child had a day to remember as she gathered friends and family in her $60m Calabasas estate for an unforgettable Hulk-themed event, which included extravagant balloon displays and one incredible cake.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy