PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Ethan Waites, will be a member of the inaugural track and field team at Lander University after signing his letter of intent. “I first started looking at Lander because it was close to home, a great school and a pretty campus and was known to have a good business school. Once the track coach, Kevin Sola, contacted me I knew that it would be a great place to run,” Waites said.

PROSPERITY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO