ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Coronavirus forces cancellations in Jazz Fest's 2nd weekend

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKEPQ_0fVn7RP100

Willie Nelson is cancelling an upcoming performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival and postponing other shows after a positive case of the coronavirus in his band.

The 89-year-old musician posted on his band's website on Friday that “due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family Band” two upcoming shows scheduled to happen May 6 and May 7 would be postponed and that Nelson's Sunday performance at Jazz Fest would be cancelled.

Nelson was slated to close the Gentilly Stage — the same stage where his son Lukas Nelson is performing earlier in the day with his band the Promise of the Real. No replacement for the elder Nelson has yet been announced.

The news comes after Melissa Etheridge announced Thursday that she would not be able to perform Saturday at Jazz Fest due to “COVID hitting my crew." Mavis Staples will perform during that time period instead.

“Oh my heart hurts not to be there. Mavis will be amazing, I know. I am hoping I can be asked back again. Dave and crew are healing. Thank you for all the well wishes. COVID heartbreak,” tweeted Etheridge after news that Staples would appear on Saturday was announced.

Also on Friday, legendary New Orleans bass player George Porter Jr. said on Instagram that he had the coronavirus and was out for the rest of the festival. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that Porter played multiple shows during Jazz Fest's first weekend and had a number of performances scheduled outside the festival during the second weekend.

The seven-day festival started on Friday, April 29, and ends Sunday, May 8.

The event draws tens of thousands to the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course, where as many as 80 musical acts perform daily on more than a dozen stages, complemented by art and craft exhibits and an array of booths featuring foods from Louisiana and beyond. While it attracts national and international talent such as Nelson and Etheridge, the festival is also known for showcasing the wide gamut of musical talent and genres found in Louisiana such as zydeco, gospel, blues and of course, jazz.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Melissa Etheridge Cancels Major Concert

Melissa Etheridge has canceled a major performance due to a COVID-19 outbreak in her crew. On Thursday, the singer-songwriter announced that her Saturday performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was canceled. She joins a string of other high-profile cancellations at the festival -- and around the country.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
loudersound.com

Watch Axl Rose join Carrie Underwood onstage for two Guns N' Roses classics

Axl Rose teamed up with crossover country star Carrie Underwood this weekend for a historic rendering of two Guns N' Roses classics. Rose joined Underwood onstage towards the end of her headline set at the annual Stagecoach festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Saturday night, supplying vocals on performances of Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City. In a hint as to what would happen later, Underwood's intro tape featured another GN'R classic, Welcome To The Jungle.
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Willie Nelson
Variety

Mickey Gilley, Country Star Whose Texas Club Was Backdrop for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Mickey Gilley, the country singer-songwriter who crossed over into mainstream pop culture after his club was featured as the backdrop of 1980’s “Urban Cowboy,” died in Branson, Mo. on Saturday. He was 86 years old. News of Gilley’s death was confirmed by his management at 117 Entertainment Group. The musician had recently completed a road tour, performing in ten shows through April. “He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side,” according to a statement by his representation. Credited with popularizing the Urban Cowboy movement, Gilley’s music, including hit songs like “Stand...
BRANSON, MO
loudersound.com

Kiss legend Peter Criss to come out of retirement for one night only

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss, who left the band in 1980 and officially retired from touring in 2017, is to return to the stage. Criss, who is 76, will appear with Australian rockers Sisters Doll during their performance at The Cutting Room in New York on May 22. The band, originally from Collie, Western Australia but now residing in Melbourne, will be in New York as part of a US tour that also takes in shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. Full dates below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Jazz Fest#The Gentilly Stage#Staples#The Times Picayune#The New Orleans Advocate
Popculture

Marc Anthony Cancels Concert After Injury

Marc Anthony had to cancel one of his concerts during his Pa' Alla Voy tour due to an injury. This news was delivered by concertgoers on May 4 in Panama's Rommel Fernández Stadium after 11:45 p.m. when the event's management made the announcement, according to Hola!. The event organizers...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

The Independent

641K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy