Blue Bloods Finale Recap: Who's Gonna Be a Mom? — Plus, a Decision Is Made...

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago
Blue Bloods with its Season 12 finale welcomed a new face to family dinner (as is almost an annual tradition), but that was far from the only thing resembling a surprise.

The episode “Silver Linings” found Frank warring publicly with DA Kimberly Crawford, over her office’s policy to not prosecute non-violent crimes — much to Erin’s chagrin, especially when her boss called her on the carpet about her loyalties.

Meanwhile on the streets, Danny and Maria tried to help a young woman, Elena, who was in WITSEC but had sneaked home to check on her mom. Worried that bad guys were after Elena, Danny and Maria raced to her mother's home, only to watch the very pregnant woman trigger a bomb attached to an outside door. Elena died from her injuries, but the doctors were able to save the baby she had yet to deliver.

Danny and Maria’s ensuing pursuit of those who targeted and killed Elena wound up crossing their path with that of Jamie and Joe, who had partnered to find a trafficker of undocumented teenage girls. The four tracked down the trafficker’s latest target, a teen named Soli, and after carefully defusing a bomb that had been strapped to her, reunited her with her worried mother.

Once all of the dust settled, Danny met up with Maria at the hospital, where his partner was giving Elena's baby a feeding. After sharing how Elena's death in that blast reminded him of something very similar he witnessed during his time with the Marines, Danny noted that he'd heard that no one in Elena's family came forward to claim the newborn girl — and that one of the detectives "who caught the guy who killed her mommy did come forward to adopt that beautiful baby."

“I never thought that I wanted kids,” Maria said, “but after seeing her, I couldn’t stop thinking about her.”

Danny expressed his certainty that Maria will be an amazing mom, then offered: “If you need anything, ever, I’m here for you.”

Later, at family dinner, both Joe and first-timer Anthony were in attendance — the latter invited in part because earlier he had chided Erin and her "Woe is the Reagan" pity parties, sharing how as a fatherless kid he was lucky to share dinner with his overworked mom.

But more importantly, Erin said that she wanted Anthony on hand as she announced to everyone that she has decided to run for DA! Having previously told her father that she wasn’t scared of winning, but of losing, she told everyone that “I think that if I have your love and support, I’ll be unbeatable.”

What did you think of the season finale, Baez’s maternal move, and Erin’s big decision?

Rick Griggs
2d ago

If she adopts the baby who is going to babysit when she is at work plus if more people are invited to sit at the table they're going to have to get a bigger one

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
'Blue Bloods' Season 13 Fate Revealed

Will there be another season of Blue Bloods on CBS? On Tuesday, it was announced that Blue Bloods was renewed for Season 13. This comes on the heels of a major milestone that the series celebrated during its current season. In March, Blue Bloods aired its 250th episode, and, based on this latest news, there are plenty more episodes to come.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Sick of Jamie’s ‘Moral Righteousness’

Watching Jamie Reagan go through some changes has some Blue Bloods fans expressing themselves about his attitude. These fans are getting a bit ticked off by what one fan calls it as Jamie’s “moral righteousness.” It also might look like Will Estes, who plays Jamie, is stepping up his game on the CBS police drama. Let’s see what these fans are getting themselves all in a lather about regarding the show.
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Finale: Here’s How Will Hochman’s Joe Hill Will Return

It’s hard to believe, but May 6th airs the 20th and final episode of “Blue Bloods” season 12. Interestingly though, before the series goes on its annual summer hiatus, writers plan to bring back one missing character. Last seen during the season 11 finale, “Blue Bloods” fans can expect a return from Joe Hill. Hill, played by actor Will Hochman, appears to have a pretty crucial role in the upcoming finale.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Posts ‘Blessedly Deleted Scene’ as Season 12 Finale Airs

The 12th season of the hit police procedural Blue Bloods is officially in the books, with the 13th season already on the way. As the series has been on the air for more than a decade, fans have come to know the characters well. Though there are plenty of jokes between characters, the fictional law enforcement officers of Blue Bloods are serious more often than not, as they regularly find themselves in life-threatening situations.
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Admits Her Life Has Been ‘Tough’ Since The Show

Following her success on the game show Jeopardy!, Amy Schneider took to Twitter recently to admit her life has been “tough” lately. Fans were a bit surprised to hear that all is not well with Schneider, as after her big wins on the show, she quit her job and signed with CAA to start writing a book. On top of that, she’s also been traveling, gotten engaged, and even had the opportunity to tour the White House.
'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
