Omaha, NE

Nurse waits by patient's side for donor match

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePush to fill jobs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Omaha. In South Omaha, merchants are busy putting up...

www.wowt.com

Related
WOWT

Omaha mayor announces nearly $90K in neighborhood grants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert announced the winners of this year’s neighborhood grants Friday morning. Neighborhood organizations were invited Jan. 24 to submit their project proposals through March 14. “Proposals should focus on projects to improve the neighborhood’s appearance and livability, impact to the environment, or neighborhood...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County COVID-19 update May 9, 2022

The Douglas County Health Department is investigating at least two cases of pediatric hepatitis and there has been nine total in the state. Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast. Studying pandemic impact on South Omaha. Updated: May. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. The pandemic hit South...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Feeling like summer Monday

Omaha's Cinco De Mayo festival is wrapping up Sunday. George Merithew makes a response on social media regarding his speeding ticket. Nebraska Renaissance Festival returns for 13th year. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 13th annual Nebraska Renaissance Festival saw a good turnout for its first weekend. Pair of shootings sends...
OMAHA, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Brown's Shoe Fit in Nebraska City is expanding

NEBRASKA CITY-Brown's Shoe Fit in Nebraska City is moving into a larger space. Owner of Brown's Shoe Fit in Nebraska City, Duane Koehlmoos posted the following announcement on Facebook regarding the move:. "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT. IT’S OFFICIAL BROWN SHOE FIT IS MOVING!. We are extremely excited to finally announce our...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
#Cinco De Mayo#Nurse
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison

He's added more than 120 other muscle cars to his collection and it's right here in Omaha. 6 On Your Side: New funds available for COVID-19 impacted renters. The first two rounds of federal COVID cash for rental assistance topped 35 million dollars impacting more than $82,000 people across the metro.
OMAHA, NE
St. Joseph Post

Lincoln man dies from wounds sustained in Beatrice police shooting

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska police chief says a man shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase has died. Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang tells radio station KWBE that 35-year-old Bradley Allen of Lincoln died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting. Lang said Allen had led officers on a high-speed chase in Gage County that exceeded 100 mph at times. Allen eventually fled the vehicle on foot and was later confronted by a Beatrice officer.
BEATRICE, NE
NebraskaTV

Sutton teen dies following hunting incident

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — A Sutton teen has died from injuries sustained in a hunting incident Sunday. Hamilton County Sheriff Jeromy McCoy said Caleb Ladehoff, 17, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln. The incident occurred in southern Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office,...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KCRG.com

Driver of truck recovered from Cedar River identified

Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids held its annual Mother's Day Showcase on Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Adaptive keyboard helps Dubuque teen stay in the game after partial paralysis. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Dubuque teen is able to play video games still, despite...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
IOWA STATE

