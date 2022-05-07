ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Should you ever answer a spam call?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnGJc_0fVn4hby00

(NEXSTAR) – Your phone rings. Or more likely, it vibrates. You look at the screen and it’s not your mom calling. It’s not your best friend. It’s an unknown number from a faraway area code. Or it’s exactly your area code, and a phone number that looks creepily similar to yours. Or maybe your cell carrier flashes up a warning, like “scam likely.”

If you don’t know who’s calling, is there any reason to pick up the phone?

We turned to an authority on the subject: Steven Carlson at T-Mobile, an expert on the company’s Scam Shield program.

“There’s really very little upside to answering a call that says ‘scam likely,'” Carlson said.

“The types of tools that T-Mobile uses to detect scam calls when they enter our network are really sophisticated,” Carlson explained. The network’s database of flagged scam numbers updates every six minutes, he said. Plus, they detect callers that are spoofing other phone numbers, or callers that are sending out lots of calls, but not getting much in return.

There’s a small chance it’s a legitimate robocall that got mistaken for a scammer, Carlson admitted. But even if it is your kid’s school calling to announce a snow day or your doctor reminding you about your appointment tomorrow, they could always leave a message. Oftentimes, they also have the technology to reach you with an automated text message.

When you pick up the phone and it’s a scammer, “you’re basically confirming that someone else is alive on the other end and this is a legitimate phone number,” Carlson said.

In some cases, scammers are targeting a specific geographic area where they’ve seen success before. In other cases, they’re just mass-dialing random numbers and seeing if anyone picks up.

“Because the scammers are using these auto-dialers and this technology that just randomly picks phone numbers and pushes [calls] out … if you’re answering the phone, you’re saying this is a real person here and this number is right, so you should therefore continue to try it.”

That could lead to being inundated with even more scam calls.

You could also keep your phone from ringing so often by automatically sending unknown numbers to voicemail. Apple and Google both have settings you can enable on their devices that silence or block unknown callers.

When it comes to scam texts, the same basic advice applies: Just delete it and move on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

2 killed in 2 crashes involving multiple juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Two juveniles were killed following two separate crashes Saturday, according to the Louisiana State Police Troop E. The first crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Sabine Parish and claimed the life of 11-year-old Saylor Gatti of Zwolle. An initial investigation revealed Gatti was driving a UTV westbound on JaBush Road when […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLST/KSAN

Testimony underway in trial of woman accused of feeding her child opioids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Testimony in Sapphire Araujo’s trial started Monday, stemming from an incident in 2018 when she was arrested under suspicion of feeding her 5-month-old daughter Hydrocodone. After Child Protective Services’ investigation in November of 2018, Araujo was arrested and charged with double attempted capital murder of a child under 10. At […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#T Mobile
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
KLST/KSAN

Should you delete your period tracker?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tweet from attorney and activist Elizabeth C. McLaughlin has many considering something they had never thought of before. Should they delete their period tracker app? “If you are using an online period tracker or tracking your cycles through your phone, get off it and delete your data,” McLaughlin said in […]
CELL PHONES
KLST/KSAN

New charge for Belton High School murder suspect

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton High School student charged with the murder of another student is now facing an additional charge. 18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison now is now charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, according to online jail records. His bond is now set at $1,015,000. The victim of the Belton […]
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
KLST/KSAN

Texas teen found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police are investigating a case in which a teenage girl was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. At 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to an area near War Horse Drive and Standing Rock Street, according to a report from San Antonio PD. Upon […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy