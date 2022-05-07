ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marchand, Swayman give Bruins 4-2 win, Canes lead series 2-1

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IU4PI_0fVn4Wqr00

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists on Friday night to help the Boston Bruins take their first lead against the Hurricanes all season — and hold onto it for a 4-2 victory over Carolina in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career playoff start after Linus Ullmark allowed eight goals in the first two games, both Hurricanes victories. That followed a regular season in which Carolina swept all three games, outscoring the Bruins 16-1 and never trailing.

Charlie Coyle scored a short-handed goal and added an assist, and David Pastrnak had a power-play goal and an assist for Boston, which hopes to even the best-of-seven series when it hosts Game 4 on Sunday. Taylor Hall added a power-play goal for the Bruins to make it 4-1 early in the third period.

Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin scored for Carolina, and backup goalie Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves in his first career playoff start. He took over in Game 2 after starter Antti Raanta was injured in a collision with Pastrnak.

Trocheck gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead, swiping in a rebound just as he was belatedly knocked down in front of the net. But Coyle tied it on a give-and-go with Jake DeBrusk with 2:44 left in the first.

Five minutes into second, Marchand fought off the puck along the boards and headed for the slot, where he picked up Patrice Bergeron’s deflected shot and went high over Kochetkov — Boston’s first lead over Carolina in 325 minutes, 41 seconds this season.

The Hurricanes took back-to-back penalties late in the second, and soon after the 5-on-3 became a one-man advantage, Pastrnak wristed one in from the left circle to make it 3-1.

PLAYER OUT

The Hurricanes lost forward Jordan Martinook in the second period when he got his legs tangled up with Boston’s Taylor Hall. Martinook got back on his skates, but couldn’t put any weight on his right ankle.

He went down the tunnel and the Hurricanes said he would not return.

OFFICIAL OUT

The game was delayed for about seven minutes when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the Bruins penalty box.

Play was whistled dead with 5:07 left in the second period and medical staff ran across the ice to tend to the official, who was not immediately identified. He was taken off on a stretcher and given a cheer by the Boston fans.

The glass separated the Boston penalty box from the stands. Play resumed with a police officer in the stands to maintain a barrier. The Bruins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Bucks edge Celtics 103-101 after frantic final second

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and made the go-ahead basket with 44.3 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood a frantic flurry of shots in the final seconds to beat the Boston Celtics 103-101 on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal. The defending champion Bucks lead the best-of-7 series […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Fatal wrong-way crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on I-495 North in Mansfield on Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said around 3 a.m. they received calls reporting a wrong way driver going south in the northbound lanes. That vehicle is identified as a Nissan Pathfinder. Cruisers responded trying to stop the […]
MANSFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Vincent Trocheck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canes#Bruins 4 2#Ap#The Boston Bruins#Pastrnak
WPRI 12 News

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) — Jill Biden has made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine, where she held a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with the first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation. Their meeting in a village school came as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions. Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old conflict with Russia. Biden said she thought "it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.” Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act.”
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

Man dies in Massachusetts State Police custody at Danvers barracks

DANVERS, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Hampshire man accused of operating under the influence of drugs early Saturday morning was found dead in his cell just hours later. Massachusetts State Police said the 49-year-old from Fremont was stopped on Route 99 in Saugus around 2:30 a.m. Once booked at the barracks the man was placed […]
DANVERS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy