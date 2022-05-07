Zac Brown Band will replace Willie Nelson at Jazz Fest

After Willie Nelson canceled his scheduled show at The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival because a band member tested positive for COVID, festival organizers scrambled to fill Nelson’s time slot in the music lineup.

Late Friday, Jazz Fest producers announced that The Zac Brown Band will take the stage in Willie Nelson’s absence.

Excited to announce we’re joining the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup this Sunday, May 8 at 5:30 pm! 🤘🏼 Posted by Zac Brown Band on Friday, May 6, 2022

The band will close out Sunday on the Shell Gentilly Stage. News reports say, Zac Brown Band is scheduled to play a show on Saturday in Austin, Texas but had an opening on Sunday. They will drive overnight to make their scheduled 5:30 p.m. show at Jazz Fest.