Fred Savage fired from 'Wonder Years' over 'inappropriate conduct'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Fred Savage has been fired from ABC's "The Wonder Years," ending his run as the show's executive producer and director, following an investigation into "inappropriate conduct."

A spokesperson for 20th Television, which produces the reboot, said in a statement Friday, "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched."

"Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of 'The Wonder Years,'” the statement concluded.

No further details about the investigation into Savage, 45, who played Kevin Arnold in the original series, were given.

Savage's rep has not commented either.