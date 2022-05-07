Man dead after being shot, flipping car over in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was shot while sitting in his car in Albany Park and went on to flip over in the car Friday night.

At 7:45 p.m., the 37-year-old man was sitting in his 2009 white Chrysler in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him.

The victim fled in his own car, but went on to hit multiple parked cars and flip over.

The man was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Five detectives are investigating.