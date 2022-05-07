ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2 killed after small plane crash in San Francisco

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alex Baker
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpKqd_0fVn2PkC00

Two people were found dead at a crash site after a small airplane went down in the Marin Headlands area of San Francisco on Friday, KTLA sister station KRON reported.

An emergency beacon was activated for a small aircraft at 2:15 p.m. A search determined the crash site to be on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road, away from roads and trails, the tweet stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the aircraft as a single-engine Vans RV-10 in a statement to KRON4. The plane crashed in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge, at approximately 2:40 p.m. local time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl8B1_0fVn2PkC00
Image of the crashed plane, magnified for visibility.

There were two people on board. Both were found deceased at the crash site. Visitor access to the Marin Headlands or traffic are not affected at this time, according to the Park Service.

The crash site is closed for the investigation and the area is obscured by fog, the Park Service tweeted.

An interagency team including the National Park Service, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Bureau is leading the investigation. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, the FAA told KRON4.

“After investigators verify the aircraft registration number at the scene, the FAA will release it,” the FAA said. The information will be released, usually on the next business day, on this website: asias.faa.gov/

Neither agency involved in the investigation identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. First responders are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 3

Related
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 2 victims killed in Marin Headlands plane crash identified

MARIN COUNTY – Authorities in Marin County confirmed they have identified the two people killed when a small plane crashed in the Marin Headlands early Friday afternoon, but their names won't be released pending next of kin notification.The Marin County Coroner's Office made the announcement late Friday when more details regarding the crash were announced besides the fact that the two victims had been positive identified  Authorities said that at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday,  a fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft crashed in the Marin Headlands near Slackers Hill, an area located northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge....
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

4 injured as car plunges off San Francisco Sutro Baths cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) --  A car plunged off a cliff high above the old Sutro Baths in San Francisco's Land's End neighborhood early Friday injuring four people, two of them critically.The San Francisco Fire Department posted on Twitter that they got a call reporting the crash at 2:53 a.m. in the 800 block of Point Lobos Avenue.Responding crews discovered the vehicle had crashed through a fence and precariously come to rest on an rocky edge about 40 feet down the cliff face and more than 100 feet above the remains of the Baths.They were able to rescue four occupants of the car. All four were injured with two of them hospitalized in critical condition.The crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Kron#The Park Service#The National Park Service
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

California man charged for opening door, walking on wing as jet taxis

A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early Thursday, police said. Chicago Police said the passenger on Flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. The 57-year-old Escondido, California, man was charged with […]
ESCONDIDO, CA
KTLA

Convicted murderer found dead at Kern Valley State Prison, homicide suspected

A man serving two life sentences for murder died Saturday at Kern Valley State Prison. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the man’s death as a homicide and the man’s cellmate has been segregated from the rest of the prison population. Officials at the Delano-area prison identified the inmate killed as 50-year-old […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman who spotted kidnapped boy honored by O.C. sheriff

Julia Bonin, a Dana Point mom, was honored Thursday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for having alerted authorities last year when she spotted a boy who had been reported kidnapped. The two children, who been reported missing out of Tennessee and Kentucky, were found safe in Dana Point because of her tip, and a suspect […]
DANA POINT, CA
KTLA

KTLA

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy