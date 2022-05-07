ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver firefighter suspended for stuffed rat left near bunk of witness

By Alex Rose, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFZbz_0fVn2LSW00

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver firefighter has been suspended for leaving a stuffed rat near another firefighter’s bunk, the Denver Fire Department says.

A Denver Public Safety disciplinary letter said firefighter Aaron McNally placed the rat as a threat toward another firefighter who testified in a discipline hearing against a friend of McNally’s who’d been demoted. The department says McNally intended to call the firefighter a “rat” for participating in the hearing.

McNally was suspended for 408 hours, the letter states.

Arrest made in Topeka murder investigation, TPD says

The firefighter who received the rat ended up not testifying in the case out of fear of repercussions, according to the disciplinary letter.

McNally reportedly characterized the incident as “firehouse humor.”

You can read the full disciplinary letter below.

Disciplinary Order McNally Download

The 408-hour suspension is the equivalent of 17 days since firefighters work 24-hour shifts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

Related
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman charged in death of 74-year-old man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation into a suspicious death has turned into a murder investigation, according to Topeka police. Vicki Shelton, 61, of Topeka has been taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with murder in the first degree following the suspicious death of Harvey Baker, 74, also from Topeka. Officers were […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Murder#Kdvr#Denver Public Safety#Tpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy