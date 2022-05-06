ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man found guilty in 2018 rape and kidnapping of elderly woman

By Special to The News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTmBU_0fVn24XQ00

A unanimous jury has found a Monroe man guilty in the 2018 rape and kidnapping of an elderly woman, according to a Friday news release from the office of 4th Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew.

Terry Lynn Leonard was charged with first-degree rape, aggravated kidnapping, simple arson, home invasion and theft of a motor vehicle.

The trial started Monday and ran through Friday.

According to the release, Leonard entered the victim's home after knocking in a window air conditioner unit on July 14, 2018. He raped the 78-year-old victim, then dragged her to her vehicle and forced her inside. He set fire to the home before leaving with the woman.

Law enforcement agencies rescued the victim after Leonard crashed the car and fled from the wreck on foot.

This week: Ouachita Valley ATM caught fire during attempted burglary, Monroe Police investigating

The defendant will return to court in August for sentencing, according to the release.

Leonard faces life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the charges of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping. He could be sentenced up to an additional 55 years at hard labor for the charges of simple arson, home invasion and theft of a motor vehicle.

'There is a problem': Louisiana State Police colonel journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

The case was prosecuted by 4th Judicial District Assistant District Attorneys Shirley Davis and Danielle Linkford and presided over by 4th Judicial District Court Judge Frederick Jones. Leonard was represented by attorneys Peggy Sullivan and Glenn Fleming.

Tew said he's proud of his ADAs' work on the case and thanked the Monroe Police Department for its investigative work.

