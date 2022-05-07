Man killed in head-on big rig crash

BORREGO SPRINGS (CNS) – An unidentified motorist was killed Friday in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a big rig on a desert road in the far eastern reaches of San Diego County.

The driver, described only as male, was heading east on Borrego Salton Sea Way in Borrego Springs with a passenger when an oncoming Freightliner commercial vehicle veered into his lane shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resulting collision east of Henderson Canyon left the driver of the smaller vehicle dead at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said. The motorist’s identity remained unknown as of mid-afternoon.

Paramedics airlifted the 57-year-old Indio man who had been riding in the GMC pickup to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of moderately serious injuries.

The driver of the big rig, a 55-year-old Cherry Valley man, suffered no injuries in the accident, Garrow said.

The cause of the wreck was under investigation.

