Thinking Out Loud: The story of this Draft has yet to be told

Thinking out loud, while wondering if people who bring bikes on the train, the subway and the bus realize what bikes do?

• Be still, my beating heart. Big games, big events (playoffs!) to watch every night this past week? Of course, what our intrepid heroes did in those big games deserves our scrutiny, doesn’t it?

• But we’ll start, of course, with scrutinizing the sport currently in the off-season. Because football has no off-season.

• This year’s draft, if nothing else, will provide a supreme test for the Patriots’ revamped scouting staff. And perhaps provide further evidence of either a) BB losing it, or b) BB still having it.

• Whatever “it” may be.

• Was there a run on small-school picks? Looked that way…but not just because they’ve had some success in the past with lesser-known guys from Lenoir-Rhyne. What about small school players having an axe to grind, or a chip on their shoulders? Maybe they’re just mean, tougher players?

• And it could be just as simple as they showed up and comparatively performed well at the Combine or in their pro workout days, relative to the big-school players who were drafted. Sometimes, people just develop differently.

• Like I did, learning that I couldn’t grow a beard until I was in my 20’s. And my full beard makes me look like a calico cat with mange.

• Draft winners? That’s easy. Start with Cole Strange, from the relative obscurity of Tennessee-Chattanooga to the spotlight of a six-time Super Bowl champion organization. But from this POV, and it pains me to say this, it appears the J-E-T-S made out alright.

• That’s about as complimentary as I can be for those guys. Still gotta play the games.

• Draft losers? The Patriots are the popular pick among mainstream media and alleged NFL Draft gurus like my old friend Mel Kiper. Not because of the players they selected, but WHERE they were selected.

• Which is why this entire process of ‘grading’ drafts and players is nothing more than subjective hogwash. Grading the NFL Draft is like being a TV weatherman – you’re getting paid to screw up, and no one will remember that tomorrow.

• Sorry, ladies and gentlemen of the television meteorology world. But lately you’ve been about as accurate around here as the Red Sox with men on base.

• There are no real winners or losers TODAY. It simply isn’t fair to the process, even if you and I demand immediate answers. Determining winners and losers in the draft takes two to three years, maybe more. As I said, people (and teams) develop differently.

• What’s awful today might be as good as an “Awful Awful” tomorrow. Don’t know what that is? Google it and go get one.

• I’ll say this – at least some Patriots’ players are trying. Tampering season never ends. This week it was newbies’ DeVante Parker and Mack Wilson taking to Twitter, encouraging Deebo Samuel to come play in New England…with the hashtag #getDeeboToNE.

• Faster? Tougher? Not sure how anyone can accurately gauge what this draft class is until they’ve seen these guys play in the slush, snow, and bitter cold at Gillette Stadium.

• Four players with local ties (so far) have found themselves contracted to play for NFL teams this summer: Brown’s EJ Perry has signed with Jacksonville, URI’s Coby Tippett (son of Pro Football HOFer Andre) is with the Patriots, former Shea High star Leandro DeBrito will be in camp with Pittsburgh and one-time Providence resident Komotay Koffie (played at Northern Colorado and the older brother of Kwity Paye) has signed with Kansas City.

• And not be forgotten, Bryant running back Daniel Adeboboye was selected 15th overall in Tuesday’s CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts. His father is a minister in the Toronto area. URI linebacker LB Mack also signed a free-agent deal with Winnipeg.

• The NFL schedule release season begins next Thursday. This week’s sign of the apocalypse – the NFL throws a party (a TV show) to release said schedule. Just tell me when and where, we already know the ‘who.’

• You’ll recall the schedule had been released at the end of April, until the pandemic pushed it back a couple of years ago. Now, the NFL likes the later date in May. Gee, thanks Covid.

• But look for a little leakage before we get there – we already know Amazon Primes’ first game is the Sept. 15 opener…and you can expect every team to announce its’ home opener early as well (my $$$ is on Miami for NE). Plus, the international game slate has been announced, including the first regular-season game to be played in Germany (Seattle-Tampa Bay).

• Big shock. Urban Meyer looks like he’ll be back on TV, with Fox covering college football as he was prior to his ill-fated tenure in Jacksonville. That no one with the network believes his credibility has been tarnished is not the least bit shocking.

• This week’s NIL shocker comes from Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, a transfer from Michigan…who reportedly turned down a seven-figure “NIL deal” from a rival school to transfer again.

• Worthy turned the deal down and is staying at Texas. But if you truly believe college student-athletes should be “paid” for their name, image, and likeness…fine. Just understand that a level of overall impropriety, including greed, theft, and ‘wink, wink’ deals soon follows. That’s the culture we’re now handing to a new generation.

• We mentioned last week about Miami’s Isaiah Wong holding out and threatening to transfer if he didn’t get a new NIL deal? He has, um, relented and retreated from his request. But the NBA Draft remains an option. That’ll show ‘em.

• Or, the Hurricanes’ NIL collective – comprised of rich alumni and other interested parties – ponied up and told him to shut up.

• CBSSports.com reported this week a mid-major coach sez his discussions with players BEGIN with NIL possibilities. And another coach was contacted by a players’ agent who said, “Two hundred thousand dollars, 48 hours, or my guy is in the portal.”

• The NCAA council chair also told CBS that a crackdown on boosters funding NIL payments through these collectives is coming. Would that be before or after cracking down on basketball programs already found guilty of violations due to the FBI investigation – which started five years ago?

• So sez The Athletic this week – the “Power 5” is soon to become the “Power 2” in reality. By 2029, the SEC and Big Ten project to pay out more than $100 million annually to each of their member schools.

• If this is the case, and consulting firm Navigate concurs with the present data trends, most programs will be forced to compete with schools who rake in more than double (Triple? Quadruple?) their own athletic income.

• The question for the future of college athletics will be…can these schools compete against professional ‘minor league’ powerhouses? These schools…comprise most of the NCAA outside of the 28 members presently in the SEC and Big Ten.

• And we wonder why Hall of Fame coaches like Jay Wright retire from places like Villanova, where they seemingly have it so good. This simply is not the game or the sport or the profession it once was…for the coaches, players, administrators…for anyone.

• The Big Ten should have its’ new media rights deal, beginning in 2023, ready to roll out around Memorial Day. The Sports Business Journal sez it could be worth a b-b-billion dollars annually.

• And people thought Rutgers and Maryland were stupid for joining the Big Ten. This isn’t ‘amateurism’ in any way, shape, or form…except in name only. Rah, rah, sis-boom-bah!

• Suddenly, Gonzaga to the Big East doesn’t seem so far-fetched…even if it is a practical reach. It might be a matter of competitive survival to bring in a “name” program that draws national eyeballs (and $$$) into your backyard, if not your alma mater’s back pockets.

• As the transfer portal turns this week: South Dakota State shooter Baylor Scheierman, as we mentioned last week, has chosen Creighton as his landing spot – if he decides not to stay in the NBA Draft. He reportedly has an invitation to the NBA G League camp later this month.

• Signs point to his arrival in Omaha, however, at this stage. He is a native of nearby Hastings, Nebraska, only 160 miles away. Good for the Jays, not so good for the rest of the Big East.

• Even with Justin Minaya guarding him much of the game during the Friars’ 1st round NCAA tourney win in Buffalo, he still led both teams in scoring and rebounding.

• Legitimately, Creighton is a Final Four contender next season with Scheierman (plus Big East defensive player of the year Ryan Kalkbrenner and Big East freshman of the year Ryan Nembhard) on the floor.

• Ex-UConn forward Akok Akok is headed to Georgetown, becoming the second intra-conference transfer within Big East basketball…following Corey Floyd’s moving from UConn to PC.

• Been a busy week at Georgetown. The Hoyas now have Akok, as well as Jay Heath from Arizona State and Primo Spears from Duquesne coming in next year.

• St. John’s is Big East School Number Three to bring in a former player from a rival school – with ex-DePaul scoring guard David Jones headed for Queens. The Red Storm backcourt next year (with Jones, Andre Curbelo from Illinois and Posh Alexander) could pack a punch.

• Villanova’s Caleb Daniels is retaining his final year of eligibility and will stay on with the Wildcats next season. He and a healthy Justin Moore, recovering from a torn Achilles, would be BAU (Business as Usual) for the ‘Cats.

• Seton Hall had three coming – brothers Tae and Dre Davis from Indianapolis, guard Al Amir-Dawes transferring from Clemson – and one going, Jahari Long, this week. Dre Davis is a transfer from Louisville.

• Butler’s Thad Matta has picked up 6-8 wing Ali Ali from Akron, 6-10 big man Jalen Thomas from Georgia State and 6-11 Manny Bates from NC State. Matta’s Bulldogs will have a definite twin tower look next season to go along with some solid young guards.

• Archie Miller and URI have also picked up two newcomers – 6-7 Maryland wing Louis Hutchinson and 6-11 Canadian center Jeremy Foumena. Both are freshmen and join GW transfer Brayon Freeman for next season.

• But the Rams also lost six players to the portal in the past month (Malik Martin and Ish Leggett returned), and with five potential open slots remaining there’s still opportunity for someone in Kingston.

• CBS’ Jon Rothstein reported this week Atlantic-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade sez she’s open to inviting a 16th conference member, although not anytime soon. Loyola Chicago is the newcomer to the league next season, making the A-10 the A-15 in reality.

• Brown basketball has not one, but two openings for assistants to Mike Martin – with former RIC star Antone Gray moving to Niagara and Cooper Handelsman to George Washington.

• Providence is looking for a new men’s lacrosse coach as Chris Gabrielli announced his resignation this week. Gabrielli completed his 10th season at PC this year as the Friars finished 6-8 overall.

• But they’re not looking for a new hockey coach, as Nate Leaman has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain at Providence. Leaman’s name has been ‘out there’ to potentially replace the retired Jerry York at Boston College.

• PC’s Male Team Athlete of the Year, announced at its’ year-end athletic awards ceremony this week, was hoop center Nate Watson. You wanted Heart and Soul? That’s Nate.

• Former Friar star guard Bryce Cotton is a three-time Australian NBL MVP and a three-time NBL champ, and this week signed a three-year extension with the Perth Wildcats.

• As long as the Celtics can find a way to connect from outside, they’ll hang with Milwaukee. But 50 threes? If I’m the Bucks, the Greek Freak touches the ball in the paint every possession.

• Not for nuthin’, but ex-Bryant guard Peter Kiss had a workout this week with the Celtics, and former St. John’s star Julian Champagnie has one scheduled with Boston next week.

• My buddy “Big E” sez he got a knock on the door this week from a guy asking for a small donation for the local swimming pool this year. So, he gave him a glass of water.

• Tweet of the Week, from @BostonSportsInf: “Red Sox are currently 6.5 games out of 1st place. Only twice have the Red Sox been > 6.5 games out of 1st place, in the 53 years of the divisional era (1969-2021) and gone on to finish either in 1st place and/or win the World Series. 2004 – 10.5 GB, 1988 – 10.0 GB. Not good.”

• Face it, it’s gonna be a long summah. The Red Sox have obvious flaws and deficiencies, and while they may tease and tantalize and win a few here and there – NY, Toronto and TB are better teams.

• Why does everyone but Red Sox management know this? Just sayin.’

• This week, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani was the first pitcher to hit in the top four of a batting order at Fenway since Babe Ruth. Good grief.

• Let’s go streaking. The Yankees won 11 straight before a Wednesday night loss, and they are firmly entrenched in the AL East lead with the Sox already eight (EIGHT!) games behind. And how about the Twins, led by one-time Hendricken Hawk Rocco Baldelli?

• The Twinkies have won nine of twelve (having lost two straight), and they’re presently the only team in the AL Central above .500.

• Hey, the Sox could be the Cincinnati Reds – off to their worst start (at 3-22) in the team’s 141-year history. But their payroll is half that of Boston’s. The win total is almost half of Boston’s, too.

• Hate to say it. The Bruins are toast. And there’s a lot of work to do before you can put “Big” and “Bad” back in front of these “Bruins.”

• Carolina is getting it done with youth…with speed and strength…and on the (relative) cheap.

• The Providence Bruins limped, tiredly, into the postseason and found their stay relatively short – losing two straight in an opening round best-of-three to Bridgeport. A couple of 2-1 losses tells me defense ain’t the problem.

• Finishing the season with 15 games in 30 days and jumping right into the playoffs with only one day off probably had a lot to do with the end as well.

• Great local moment this week when Cranston native Damian Rivera scored his first goal for the Revs in a win over Inter Miami CF. His first goal came in the first minute of his FIRST START for the big club. Rivera signed a homegrown deal three years ago at age 16 with the Revs Academy.

• Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI probably qualifies as a ‘legendary’ stadium, amiright? For the first time in its’ 65-year history, Lambeau will host a (clears throat) futbol match in July – Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.

• Speaking of futbol, Liverpool (owned by the Fenway Sports Group, right Mr. Henry? Mr. Werner?) is angling to cut the richest jersey sponsorship deal in sports – worth an estimated $100 million annually.

• And the Red Sox can’t afford to hire quality first basemen, or right fielders, or relief pitchers. But let’s market those jersey patches. Wow.

• How the mighty have fallen: Tennis champ and Hall of Famer Boris Becker – the youngest to ever win Wimbledon in 1985 at age 17 – is facing a two-and-half-year prison sentence for insolvency charges relating to his declaring bankruptcy in 2017. Whoa.

• Dolly Parton is in the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame. Does she deserve to be? Initially she declined the honor but has relented and now accepted entrance as a part of the Class of 2022, along with Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Lionel Ritchie, the Eurythmics, Eminem, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.

• But what she’s famous for – country? Her acting? She’s IN the Country Music Hall of Fame (1999). Eminem is a preeminent rapper, and I’m all for recognizing talent.

• Shouldn’t there be separate “halls” for the different genres? Different strokes for different folks, or does that just water down the overall entertainment industry? There have been several other artists inducted over the years that haven’t been “rock” singers inducted – like Johnny Cash, Donna Summer and even Jay-Z.

• Why do we sometimes insist on homogenizing our society by lumping everything in under one umbrella – like “Rock ‘n Roll?”

• And with that in mind, don’t rock the boat…and rock on with your bad self.

