Charlotte, NC

Airbnb to Crackdown on Partying for Summer Holidays

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

Source: Aja Koska / Getty


Popular traveler service, Airbnb, is launching an anti-party crackdown for the upcoming summer holidays. According to a press release, the company will be doing enhanced screenings for those looking to book during Memorial Day weekend or the 4th of July weekend. Guests who do not have a history of positive reviews will be prevented from making a one-night reservation. Guests looking to book two-night reservations will also face some restrictions. In 2019, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported responding to dozens of calls at short-term rental locations.
Charlotte, NC
#Summer Holidays#Partying#Memorial Day Weekend#Crackdown
Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

