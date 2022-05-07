ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fAB5_0fVmuCCP00
Armadillo accident: A motorcyclist died after hitting an armadillo and losing control of his vehicle. (MyLoupe/UIG Via Getty Images)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Troopers said the man lost control of the motorcycle and it flipped, throwing him from the vehicle, WFLA-TV reported.

The man died at the scene of the crash, WTSP-TV reported. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the Times.

It was unclear if the animal also was killed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, armadillos are considered native to Florida and are most active at night. They also have very poor eyesight, the agency said on its website.

The mammal was originally from southwestern North America and was introduced along the east coast of Florida in the 1920s, the FWC said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 42

Deputy left scene before Florida contractor killed donkey

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office released more details after a donkey was shot by a county contractor. A donkey on the loose in Milton was shot by a county contractor Tuesday, April 12. The donkey was shot and killed near Deaton Bridge. Phillip Hayes, the contractor, was arrested […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armadillo#Eyesight#Traffic Accident#The Tampa Bay Times#Wfla Tv#Wfla News#Wfla#Fwc#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Click10.com

Caught on camera: A violent scene unfolds at a Florida mall

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are looking for two people responsible for a violent scene at a food court. Two people were caught on camera last Saturday arguing with employees at Cajun Cafe at the Volusia Mall food court. In the video, a man is seen pushing...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy