Do You Remember Tommy Tuberville’s Terrible Tombstone Video?

Just last week this city had NFL buzz as East High School graduate, Bailey Zappe's name was called in the NFL draft. His name was called during the 4th round as the 137th pick. Now thanks to a video posted on social media by Adhaam M on Facebook we get to see the reaction of Bailey and friends and family. Imagine getting a call from one of the most successful coaches in the NFL as an NFL draft hopeful. According to NFL.COM, Zappe has a great football IQ, which will help the Patriots' QB room and give him a chance to develop into a reliable professional backup. I have watched this video multiple times and I love everything about it. Congratulations, Bailey! SEE THE EMOTIONAL VIDEO BELOW.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO