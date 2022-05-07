ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Remember Tommy Tuberville’s Terrible Tombstone Video?

By Rob Breaux
 4 days ago
Tommy Tuberville never really fit in here at Texas Tech and certainly not in the city of Lubbock. Years after living here he'd compare living in the city to living in Iraq. That only fueled the disdain for the former coach of the Red Raiders. Looking back on the...

KXAN

Texas softball beats Baylor, earns No. 3 seed in Big 12 tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns softball team closed its Big 12 Conference regular season with a 6-0 win over the Baylor Bears on Sunday at Red and Charlene McCombs Field. With a 12-6 Big 12 record, the Longhorns have the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament and will take on Texas Tech in […]
VIDEO: The Moment Zappe Heard Coach Belichick’s Voice on The Phone

Just last week this city had NFL buzz as East High School graduate, Bailey Zappe's name was called in the NFL draft. His name was called during the 4th round as the 137th pick. Now thanks to a video posted on social media by Adhaam M on Facebook we get to see the reaction of Bailey and friends and family. Imagine getting a call from one of the most successful coaches in the NFL as an NFL draft hopeful. According to NFL.COM, Zappe has a great football IQ, which will help the Patriots' QB room and give him a chance to develop into a reliable professional backup. I have watched this video multiple times and I love everything about it. Congratulations, Bailey! SEE THE EMOTIONAL VIDEO BELOW.
KIII TV3

Dak dishes: Cowboys QB tells us his one requirement for great barbecue

DALLAS — When a barbecue competition comes to Dallas, you could just get anyone to serve as a judge. Or you could get the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Dak Prescott joined Troy Aikman and Aikman's broadcast partner, Joe Buck, as celebrity judges for the United States of Barbecue event in Deep Ellum.
