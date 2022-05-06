LSU takes Game 1 against the Tide in Tuscaloosa

The LSU Tigers made a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a weekend series against the Alabama Crimson Tide looking to keep their momentum going in SEC play. The two teams traded the lead several times, but LSU ultimately pulled out a 6-5 c win to take Game 1.

Ma'Khail Hilliard got the start on the mound and didn’t have his best start, as he pitched four innings, giving up five runs on four strikeouts and no walks. ‘Bama scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first and then on an RBI double in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead that lasted until the top of the fifth inning.

In that frame, the Tiger bats came to life. They scored five runs in the inning, starting with a Tyler McManus solo homer to cut the lead in half. Jacob Berry followed with an RBI single, Cade Doughty then hit an RBI double and Tre Morgan hit a two-run homer to make it 5-2 LSU headed to the bottom of the fifth.

But Alabama scored three runs to even the score at 5-5 headed to the sixth. In the top of the sixth, Dylan Crews hit an RBI single to put the Tigers back in the lead 6-5.

That RBI was the last run anyone would score in the ballgame as Riley Cooper, Eric Reyzelman, Jacob Hasty, and Paul Gervase came in and pitched five scoreless innings out of the bullpen to secure a 6-5 victory.

Cooper (4-2) was credited with the win and Gervase (5) was credited with the save. Morgan led the way at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two RBI on a home run. Game 2 will be on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CT.

