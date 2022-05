Eating your way through the night markets in Asia is a must for any traveler and food lover. Each stall usually specializes in a specific dish, so it’s easy to hop from stall to stall in an attempt to eat all the things. You’ll see families sharing the braised pork belly dish Lu Rou Fan and gooey Oyster Omelettes at Shilin Night Market in Taipei, and late-night bar hoppers diving into a steaming bowl of Won Ton Mein from a stall at Temple Street Night Market in Hong Kong.

