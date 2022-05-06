ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest warrant issued for former NFL star Earl Thomas

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
Forner Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens DB Earl Thomas is the subject of an arrest warrant.

On April 27, Magistrate George Thomas signed a warrant charging Thomas with a third-degree felony for allegedly violating the protective order two or more times within 12 months.

Thomas has said he hoped to return to the NFL for the 2022 season. He has not been on a team since preseason of 2020 with the Ravens.

Per USA Today:

Trey Dolezal, an Austin lawyer and sports agent who represents Thomas in an ongoing divorce, said he left a message for Thomas to let him know about the arrest warrant. He said the warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to his wife to see their children.

“They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids,” Dolezal said. “I don’t really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children.”

Thomas was a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion before derailing his career. He was released by the Ravens in August of 2020 after a preseason incident that saw him punch teammate Chuck Clark.

