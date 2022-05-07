ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington's Secretariat Center prepares former race-horses for life after racing

Secretariat captivated the sport of horse-racing winning...

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
Rich Strike tenth Kentucky Derby winner bred at Calumet Farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rich Strike made history at the 148th Kentucky Derby, bypassing Epicenter for the title and this win is huge for trainer Eric Reed. Back in December 2016, a barn at Mercury Equine Center, where Reed trains his horses, was burned to the ground after a lightning strike from a storm hit it. They were able to save 13 horses from the fire but nearly two dozen thoroughbreds were killed.
Old Friends celebrates 17th Homecoming

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- A big weekend for the horse industry continued Sunday, this time in Georgetown. That’s where the Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms celebrated its’ homecoming. “So peaceful and you get to meet true superstars up here,” said visitor Carolyn Perry. 141 superstars to be exact....
Two Ky. dogs rescued in bad shape meet for the first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two rescue dogs met for the first time after both of them were found in bad shape. Ethan was found dumped in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society back in 2021, and employees weren’t sure if he would survive. Then, last Christmas Eve,...
Two beloved shelter dogs meet for the first time, instant friends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public was invited to a meet and greet of two beloved shelter dogs on Monday. Huck, a rescue dog at the Lexington Humane Society, was finally able to meet his fellow furry hero. Huck was found on Christmas Eve with a broken leg and two fractures in his jaw. He’s since recovered and on Monday, got the chance to meet Ethan the rescue dog from the Kentucky Humane Society.
Versailles community celebrates Derby win for trainer Eric Reed

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Woodford County are walking with an extra pep in their step. Versailles is home to 2022 Kentucky Derby winning trainer Eric Reed. “We got put on the map in a high-profile way, and so Eric Reed, Woodford County is so proud of him,” Judge-Executive James Kay said.
Animals
Lifestyle
Pets
Sports
This Kentucky Main Street Embraces Art Through Sculpture

Kentucky is a Commonwealth that boats food, charming towns, and world-class art. The trifecta? When a community encapsulates all three and that’s exactly the case for Shelby County, Kentucky. On a recent trip to the Saddlebred Capital of the World, I had the chance to experience the Shelby County Kentucky Sculpture Walk. If you like charming downtowns + the arts, this is an activity for you.
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
Why We Saw Weird, Beautiful Blue Streaks in the Kentucky Night Sky

Monday night gave us a beautiful sunset. The variety of colors in the night sky was very impressive--pink, orange, peach, and a little green. Shooting up into the middle of that pink/peach mix, seemingly straight out of the ground, were these weird, fascinating blue streaks; that's what I called them anyway. But they are actually rays.
