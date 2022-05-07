Lexington's Secretariat Center prepares former race-horses for life after racing

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rich Strike made history at the 148th Kentucky Derby, bypassing Epicenter for the title and this win is huge for trainer Eric Reed. Back in December 2016, a barn at Mercury Equine Center, where Reed trains his horses, was burned to the ground after a lightning strike from a storm hit it. They were able to save 13 horses from the fire but nearly two dozen thoroughbreds were killed.
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Trainer Eric Reed is back in his home of Versailles today after pulling off a longshot Kentucky Derby win on his very first attempt with Rich Strike. Reed took the time to sit down and relive his greatest two minutes in sports, first recalling Rich Strike’s remarkable stretch run to the finish line.
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — The rain pelted the headstone, leaving streaks on the black marble and mirroring the misty eyes of the 100 or so admirers who had come to say goodbye. None of them knew the deceased well. Many had seen him only on television.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Derby Eve tradition returned to Lexington Friday night. The Poor Man’s Harlan County Derby Eve Party took over Stagger Inn and the Roxy. Every year it raises money for a cause or charity. This year, the recipient is one close to creator Bill Morgan’s heart.
The goldenrod (the most terrible allergy weed ever) is to be revered as it is the KY state flower. You learn "My Old Kentucky Home" as an infant or you might get exiled to Indiana. The best day of the year isn't Christmas or your birthday - it's the first...
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- A big weekend for the horse industry continued Sunday, this time in Georgetown. That’s where the Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farms celebrated its’ homecoming. “So peaceful and you get to meet true superstars up here,” said visitor Carolyn Perry. 141 superstars to be exact....
Legendary outlaw country-rock band Confederate Railroad is coming to the Henderson County Fairgrounds for a special concert celebration. It's going to be a rowdy good time to support local heroes. I've always been a huge fan of Confederate Railroad. In the 1990s, they hit the country music industry going full...
While the race itself lasts about two minutes, it’s the hours and days leading up to the Kentucky Derby when the fans really have some fun. Bill Morgan's traditional Derby Eve party returned to Lexington and is raising money for Chris Episcopal Church. WATCH | UK hosts first ‘normal’...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two rescue dogs met for the first time after both of them were found in bad shape. Ethan was found dumped in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society back in 2021, and employees weren’t sure if he would survive. Then, last Christmas Eve,...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public was invited to a meet and greet of two beloved shelter dogs on Monday. Huck, a rescue dog at the Lexington Humane Society, was finally able to meet his fellow furry hero. Huck was found on Christmas Eve with a broken leg and two fractures in his jaw. He’s since recovered and on Monday, got the chance to meet Ethan the rescue dog from the Kentucky Humane Society.
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Woodford County are walking with an extra pep in their step. Versailles is home to 2022 Kentucky Derby winning trainer Eric Reed. “We got put on the map in a high-profile way, and so Eric Reed, Woodford County is so proud of him,” Judge-Executive James Kay said.
Kentucky is a Commonwealth that boats food, charming towns, and world-class art. The trifecta? When a community encapsulates all three and that’s exactly the case for Shelby County, Kentucky. On a recent trip to the Saddlebred Capital of the World, I had the chance to experience the Shelby County Kentucky Sculpture Walk. If you like charming downtowns + the arts, this is an activity for you.
Monday night gave us a beautiful sunset. The variety of colors in the night sky was very impressive--pink, orange, peach, and a little green. Shooting up into the middle of that pink/peach mix, seemingly straight out of the ground, were these weird, fascinating blue streaks; that's what I called them anyway. But they are actually rays.
Comments / 0