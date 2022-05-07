ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Local band opens Cinco de Mayo Omaha

WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man was taken into custody after a chase. Push to fill jobs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Warm and breezy today, a few storms overnight

Only on 6: Nurse waits by patient's side for donor match. It's been four months since these two nurses last saw each other. Science and compassion brought them together. The man was taken into custody after a chase. Push to fill jobs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Omaha. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brown's Shoe Fit in Nebraska City is expanding

NEBRASKA CITY-Brown's Shoe Fit in Nebraska City is moving into a larger space. Owner of Brown's Shoe Fit in Nebraska City, Duane Koehlmoos posted the following announcement on Facebook regarding the move:. "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT. IT’S OFFICIAL BROWN SHOE FIT IS MOVING!. We are extremely excited to finally announce our...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

New plan for Nebraska medical marijuana petition drive

The man was taken into custody after a chase. Tens of thousands of dollars were awarded to Omaha organizations working to help improve neighborhoods. Election 2022: Record Douglas County voter turnout expected for gubernatorial primary. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Nebraska primary is just days away. Emily's Friday evening forecast.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinco De Mayo Omaha
104.5 KDAT

When Can You Legally Turn Left on a Red Light in Iowa?

It's painful to roll up to an intersection where you know you have to turn left, just to miss the green light. Having to turn left and wait for the light to change seems to take forever. I'm not sure what's worse, waiting for the arrow to turn green, or waiting for a train. Both are equally unbearable. Can you tell I'm impatient?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Former officer is suing Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa City Police Officer is suing the city over his resignation. Courts documents show that 24-year-old Emilio Puente resigned instead of getting fired. It says Puente was on medical leave for an injury when police launched an investigation into Puente for an unrelated incident. Puente claims the chief of police told him he had to resign or get fired, but he didn’t realize resigning would affect his injury compensation.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Three Iowa high school students shot at prom afterparty

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) —Iowa police are investigating a shooting at a crowded after-prom party that left three high school students injured. Officers responded to the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines just after midnight on Sunday. When they got to the home in the Linden Heights neighborhood, they found a 17-year-old woman […]
DES MOINES, IA
I-Rock 93.5

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska woman arrested following a short pursuit in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Nebraska woman was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawattamie County Thursday. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy was southbound on Old Lincoln Highway near Grand Avenue at approximately 10:35 p.m. when dispatch advised that a white Jeep Cherokee had fled from OPD after being involved in a shots fired call in Sarpy County.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy