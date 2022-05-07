ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Republican Convention underway at Foxwoods

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only about six months left before election day, the stickers and...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 61

Connecticut Democrats begin election season with convention

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Democrats are kicking off the election season this weekend with their convention in Hartford, choosing the candidates they think will win in November. Right now, Democrats hold all positions across the board and they're hoping to see that continue. "We feel like we've done a...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Democratic Convention comes to a close in Hartford

Naugatuck Police say they are investigating over ten car break-ins that occurred late Saturday night. Securing 56 percent of the 1208 delegate votes, Themis Klarides is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Democratic and Republican conventions wrap up. Updated: 12 hours ago. Democratic and Republican conventions wrap up. Simsbury mother...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

New Haven Man Wins $240,000 In State Lottery

Several CT Lottery players in Connecticut are feeling lucky after cashing in tickets worth six-figure prizes, including one that net a New Haven County man nearly a quarter-million dollars. First, in New Haven, resident Thomas Staton won $240,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT” on a ticket sold at the Express Food Mart...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Ledyard, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Hartford, CT
Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Old Saybrook, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont to sign reproductive rights bill today

NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont signs bill that expands protection of abortion rights. On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law a bill that expands abortion rights access and protections in the state. Updated: 18 hours ago. March for reproductive rights at CCSU. Updated: 19 hours ago. Governor Lamont signs state...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Conn. gas prices still spike despite tax cut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Experts say gas prices are not dropping anytime soon. The wholesale price of gas jumped $1.06 in the past week. Connecticut residents are changing their lifestyle to accommodate these higher gas prices. People are driving less and cutting back. “The prices across the board are ridiculous,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Simsbury mother founds nonprofit after losing son to overdose

Bob Stefanowski received the majority of the votes and is the Republican endorsed candidate. With only about six months left before election day, the stickers and signs are out for the 2022 convention. Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 9:55 PM UTC. Republican convention underway. Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 9:55...
SIMSBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Convention#Foxwoods#Election Day#Democrats
Bristol Press

Rep. Bill Petit will not seek reelection

PLAINVILLE – Rep. Bill Petit has decided not to seek reelection this year for the 22nd House District, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. “I wanted to be able to spend more time with my family,” said Petit. “My parents are in their 80s and my son William is 8 and we all live together. It’s been a good six years serving the public and doing the best I can for my district and everybody in the state. But, for me, it’s time to step aside and let someone else step in.”
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Tuesday morning

TODAY IN HISTORY: CCSU clinic, police shooting protest, mobster's home raided. 1 year ago in CT History: CCSU tried to get everyone on campus vaccinated. 5 years ago: A police shooting protest. 10 years ago: Mobster's home raided. FORECAST: How do 80 degree temperatures sound?. Updated: 1 hour ago. Meteorologist...
NEWINGTON, CT
News 12

Three Connecticut cities named top allergy capitals in US

Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have all made the list of the top allergy capitals in the U.S. The annual list is compiled by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and uses factors like spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use of allergy medication, and availability of board-certified allergists or immunologists.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
thecentersquare.com

Lamont signs historic Connecticut tax cuts legislation

(The Center Square) – The biggest tax cut in Connecticut history is being delivered to residents. Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday signed House Bill 5506 into law, the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill, signaling tax cuts that will benefit families, students, and seniors while extending the 25 cents gas tax suspension and free bus transportation through Dec. 1.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Glastonbury Man Wins $100,000 In CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jatin Mistry, of Glastonbury, claimed the CASH5 prize on Thursday, May 5, according to an announcement from Connecticut State Lottery. The ticket was purchased at CT Top Shelf Liquors 300 New Britain Road in Kensington. The following winners...
GLASTONBURY, CT
The Day

Five highlights from the Connecticut legislative session

Hartford — Legislation concerning climate change, adjustments to the state budget, juvenile justice, abortion, mental health and other issues made it through the General Assembly during this spring's short session. Both Republican and Democratic leaders said on the session’s last day Wednesday that they were pleased — though Democrats...
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

GoNetSpeed to expand fiber optic internet service in CT

An upstate New York high-speed internet service provider has released plans to expand its fiber optic network in Connecticut. GoNetspeed, of Rochester, N.Y., provides service in several Hartford County communities, including Southington and West Hartford. The company has announced it plans to extend its service into two more Hartford County communities, four in New Haven County and two in Fairfield County.
GreenwichTime

Why tracking Connecticut’s COVID numbers is more confusing than ever

How nervous you are right now about Connecticut’s COVID-19 uptick might depend on which metric you’re tracking. By test positivity rate, Connecticut is in crisis. Over the past week, more than 11 percent of the state’s tests have come back positive, a level not previously recorded since January, amid the state’s winter surge.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy