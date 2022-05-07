Republican Convention underway at Foxwoods

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Democrats are kicking off the election season this weekend with their convention in Hartford, choosing the candidates they think will win in November. Right now, Democrats hold all positions across the board and they're hoping to see that continue. "We feel like we've done a...
Naugatuck Police say they are investigating over ten car break-ins that occurred late Saturday night. Securing 56 percent of the 1208 delegate votes, Themis Klarides is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. Democratic and Republican conventions wrap up. Updated: 12 hours ago. Democratic and Republican conventions wrap up. Simsbury mother...
Several CT Lottery players in Connecticut are feeling lucky after cashing in tickets worth six-figure prizes, including one that net a New Haven County man nearly a quarter-million dollars. First, in New Haven, resident Thomas Staton won $240,000 playing “PLAY4 NIGHT” on a ticket sold at the Express Food Mart...
NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont signs bill that expands protection of abortion rights. On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law a bill that expands abortion rights access and protections in the state. Updated: 18 hours ago. March for reproductive rights at CCSU. Updated: 19 hours ago. Governor Lamont signs state...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Experts say gas prices are not dropping anytime soon. The wholesale price of gas jumped $1.06 in the past week. Connecticut residents are changing their lifestyle to accommodate these higher gas prices. People are driving less and cutting back. “The prices across the board are ridiculous,...
A longtime lawmaker in Connecticut has checked off a new milestone. Vanessa Roberts Avery, age 47, of West Hartford, has been sworn in as the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut, making her the first Black woman to fill that position. “It is an honor to return to this...
Bob Stefanowski received the majority of the votes and is the Republican endorsed candidate. With only about six months left before election day, the stickers and signs are out for the 2022 convention. Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 9:55 PM UTC. Republican convention underway. Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 9:55...
PLAINVILLE – Rep. Bill Petit has decided not to seek reelection this year for the 22nd House District, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. “I wanted to be able to spend more time with my family,” said Petit. “My parents are in their 80s and my son William is 8 and we all live together. It’s been a good six years serving the public and doing the best I can for my district and everybody in the state. But, for me, it’s time to step aside and let someone else step in.”
TODAY IN HISTORY: CCSU clinic, police shooting protest, mobster's home raided. 1 year ago in CT History: CCSU tried to get everyone on campus vaccinated. 5 years ago: A police shooting protest. 10 years ago: Mobster's home raided. FORECAST: How do 80 degree temperatures sound?. Updated: 1 hour ago. Meteorologist...
Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have all made the list of the top allergy capitals in the U.S. The annual list is compiled by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, and uses factors like spring pollen scores, fall pollen scores, over-the-counter medicine use of allergy medication, and availability of board-certified allergists or immunologists.
Connecticut Republicans united Friday night behind the rebooted gubernatorial ambitions of Bob Stefanowski, the businessman who outflanked the GOP establishment in 2018 only to lose by three points to Gov. Ned Lamont. Stefanowski, 59, of Madison is a former corporate CEO who’s pledged $10 million of his own money to...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Demonstrations continue all over the country in support and in opposition of overturning Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ceremonially signed into law a bill that expands abortion rights access and protections in the state. The ceremony happened at 10 a.m. at the...
(The Center Square) – The biggest tax cut in Connecticut history is being delivered to residents. Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday signed House Bill 5506 into law, the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill, signaling tax cuts that will benefit families, students, and seniors while extending the 25 cents gas tax suspension and free bus transportation through Dec. 1.
Hartford has a unique opportunity to assign new meaning to the city’s identity through public infrastructure by celebrating 19th century park planner Frederick Law Olmsted, and the late Katharine Hepburn.
A Connecticut man has claimed a $100,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jatin Mistry, of Glastonbury, claimed the CASH5 prize on Thursday, May 5, according to an announcement from Connecticut State Lottery. The ticket was purchased at CT Top Shelf Liquors 300 New Britain Road in Kensington. The following winners...
Hartford — Legislation concerning climate change, adjustments to the state budget, juvenile justice, abortion, mental health and other issues made it through the General Assembly during this spring's short session. Both Republican and Democratic leaders said on the session’s last day Wednesday that they were pleased — though Democrats...
An upstate New York high-speed internet service provider has released plans to expand its fiber optic network in Connecticut. GoNetspeed, of Rochester, N.Y., provides service in several Hartford County communities, including Southington and West Hartford. The company has announced it plans to extend its service into two more Hartford County communities, four in New Haven County and two in Fairfield County.
How nervous you are right now about Connecticut’s COVID-19 uptick might depend on which metric you’re tracking. By test positivity rate, Connecticut is in crisis. Over the past week, more than 11 percent of the state’s tests have come back positive, a level not previously recorded since January, amid the state’s winter surge.
