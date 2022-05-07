Republican Convention underway at Foxwoods

PLAINVILLE – Rep. Bill Petit has decided not to seek reelection this year for the 22nd House District, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. “I wanted to be able to spend more time with my family,” said Petit. “My parents are in their 80s and my son William is 8 and we all live together. It’s been a good six years serving the public and doing the best I can for my district and everybody in the state. But, for me, it’s time to step aside and let someone else step in.”

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO