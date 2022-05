The 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association track and field championships begin Wednesday at James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track on the campus on the University of Florida. The FHSAA is spreading track competition across four days: Class 1A teams on Wednesday, Class 2A on Thursday, Class 3A on Friday and Class 4A on Saturday. Hundreds of athletes from across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida are scheduled to participate. Last spring, Bolles won the 2021 girls team championship held at the University of North Florida, and multiple Northeast Florida athletes captured individual titles.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO