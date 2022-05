This event is going to help me answer the big, 'what do I most want in life' question. My answer is to eat and be entertained. That's a good place to start. More specifically, I'd like to attend an event where I'm entertained and you basically eat all day long. And not just me, my kids can have exactly what they want too, just as long as it's also to eat all day long and be entertained. If I was to ask my six-year-old if she'd be interested in those two things, she'd be in the car telling me "drive faster old man!"

GALENA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO