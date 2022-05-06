ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Bailey Zappe gets 'the call' on draft day from Bill Belichick, Patriots

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Every NFL draft prospect dreams of the moment when they’ll get that phone call from one of the league’s 32 teams on draft weekend, telling them they’ve been selected.

For Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe, that call came in the fourth round from the New England Patriots.

Zappe spoke with Pats head coach Bill Belichick, then enjoyed an emotional celebration with his family, his agent, and the rest of those in attendance at his draft party.

One of the most productive passers in college football history, Zappe will now back up 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones.

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers football running back Isiah Pacheco gets coveted numbers with the Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco’s jersey number has been revealed, and the Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back (and former Rutgers football star) certainly has quite the legacy to live up to with the new digits on his back. Pacheco will wear the No. 10 jersey for the Chiefs, the same number last worn by wide receiver Tyreek Hill. A fifth round pick of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft, Hill turned out to be rather alright as an NFL player. All he did was make six Pro Bowls and be named three times an All-Pro. No pressure for Pacheco. None at all. Last season, Hill...
KANSAS CITY, MO
