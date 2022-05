Becky Hammon's first two games as a head coach in the WNBA went well for the former NBA assistant with the Las Vegas Aces winning both contests. Next up for the team is a trip to Washington to face a strong Mystics team led by Elena Delle Donne, who has played in just three games over the past two seasons. Hammon said defense will be the key to keeping the winning streak going.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO