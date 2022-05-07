Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

Al Horford has tapped into a level of his game during the playoffs that many thought he’d lost at age 35. It reached a new height in Game 4 during the Celtics’ 116-108 win over the Bucks on Monday night. The five-time All-Star scored 16 of his playoff career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Boston tie the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the defending NBA champions at two games apiece.

NBA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO