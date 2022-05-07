ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

 3 days ago

E_Cain (1), Renfroe (1), Adames (3), Albies (3), Riley (3). DP_Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 0....

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_M.Machado, San Diego, .381; Hosmer, San Diego, .350; Bell, Washington, .343; Hayes, Pittsburgh, .333; Arenado, St. Louis, .330; McNeil, New York, .323; Bohm, Philadelphia, .317; Freeman, Los Angeles, .317; N.Castellanos, Philadelphia, .311; Cron, Colorado, .311. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 26; M.Machado, San Diego, 26; Harper, Philadelphia, 23; Adames, Milwaukee, 21; Soto,...
Oakland 2, Detroit 0

DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Detroit 5. 2B_Murphy (9), Meadows (4). 3B_Smith (1). HR_Kemp (1). S_Hill (1). Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Will Little. T_2:49. A_12,674 (41,083).
DETROIT, MI
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

E_Barnes (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Alberto (2), Hayes (8), Castillo (2), Tsutsugo (2), Gamel (6). 3B_Chavis (2). HR_Ríos (2), Perez (2), Suwinski (1). SF_Tsutsugo (4), Chavis (3). IPHRERBBSO. Los Angeles. Urías L,2-26112204. Bickford121100. Erlin122200. Pittsburgh. Quintana W,1-1620045. Banda H,12-310010. Crowe H,211-300001.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Milwaukee, WI
Atlanta, GA
Anthony Anderson: 'I refuse to be out-partied'

Anthony Anderson clubbed until 4am after his graduation because he refused to be out-partied by his younger fellow graduates. The ‘Black-ish’ actor spent all night toasting finally getting his degree with a "bunch of 22-year-olds" and his son, Nathan. He said: "I celebrated by going to a club...
WASHINGTON, DC
Suns coach: NBA should consider families-only seats at games

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul's family being harassed during Sunday's playoff game in Dallas. The incident happened during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals...
PHOENIX, AZ
Lydia Pulsinelli grows from the game of Ultimate Frisbee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden senior Lydia Pulsinelli started playing ultimate frisbee her freshman year to get more exercise. “I wasn’t sure about it at first,” said Pulsinelli. “I definitely almost quit a few times my first like year in a half.” Instead of taking a break, Pulsinelli powered through and found a new love. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Pivotal Game 5s on tap for Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies

Al Horford has tapped into a level of his game during the playoffs that many thought he’d lost at age 35. It reached a new height in Game 4 during the Celtics’ 116-108 win over the Bucks on Monday night. The five-time All-Star scored 16 of his playoff career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Boston tie the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the defending NBA champions at two games apiece.
Phillies start off West Coast swing with easy win in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) - Coming off a challenging stretch of games mostly filled with setbacks and one unimaginable defeat, the Philadelphia Phillies needed a relaxed evening at the ballpark. Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, Ranger Suárez tossed six strong innings and the Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

