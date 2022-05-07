ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaport bowling-alley worker charged with slashing somebody's neck

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Boston reports an employee at Kings on Seaport Boulevard slashed somebody in the neck around 8:30 p.m. and that police found and arrested him about a half hour...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man charged in Seaport stabbing

BOSTON — Police arrested a Boston man after a stabbing in the Seaport District Friday night. The stabbing happened at 60 Seaport Blvd. shortly before 8:21 p.m., Boston Police said. The victim was found with a small laceration to his neck. He told officers that a man known to...
NECN

Man Arrested in Stabbing at Seaport District

A Boston man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing another person in the neck in the city's Seaport District on Friday night. Boston Police responded to the King's bowling alley on Seaport Boulevard shortly after 8:20p.m. and found a man suffering from a laceration to his neck. The man reportedly told police he was attacked from behind and bystanders helped to free the man and disarm the suspect, who fled the scene.
