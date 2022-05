A New Jersey woman who last year made headlines in Florida by fleeing a police officer on a motorized suitcase at Orlando Airport, has been arrested for a second time. Chelsea Alston was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals agents in Irvington on Saturday, according to NBC New York, after failing to appear in court in March on charges stemming from the April 2021 incident.

IRVINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO